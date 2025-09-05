San,Jose,,Ca,,Usa,-,Nov,29,,2023:,Twilio,Ads
September 5, 2025 9:07 AM 2 min read

This Twilio Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Clear Street analyst Mickey Schleien initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment Corp SAR with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $24. Saratoga Investment shares closed at $24.79 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories Inc DLB with a Neutral rating and announces Price Target of $74. Dolby Laboratories shares closed at $72.79 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick initiated coverage on Twilio Inc TWLO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $140. Twilio shares closed at $106.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich initiated coverage on Paramount Skydance PSKY with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $11. Paramount Skydance shares closed at $14.74 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh initiated coverage on QXO Inc QXO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $28. QXO shares closed at $20.64 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying TWLO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
DLB Logo
DLBDolby Laboratories Inc
$72.79-%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
28.29
Growth
29.05
Quality
43.02
Value
56.38
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
PSKY Logo
PSKYParamount Skydance Corp
$14.46-1.90%
QXO Logo
QXOQXO Inc
$20.911.85%
SAR Logo
SARSaratoga Investment Corp
$24.79-%
TWLO Logo
TWLOTwilio Inc
$107.121.79%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved