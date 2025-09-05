This Twilio Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Clear Street analyst Mickey Schleien initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment Corp SAR with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $24. Saratoga Investment shares closed at $24.79 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories Inc DLB with a Neutral rating and announces Price Target of $74. Dolby Laboratories shares closed at $72.79 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick initiated coverage on Twilio Inc TWLO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $140. Twilio shares closed at $106.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich initiated coverage on Paramount Skydance PSKY with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $11. Paramount Skydance shares closed at $14.74 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh initiated coverage on QXO Inc QXO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $28. QXO shares closed at $20.64 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
