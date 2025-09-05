This Twilio Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Clear Street analyst Mickey Schleien initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment Corp SAR with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $24. Saratoga Investment shares closed at $24.79 on Thursday.

Baird analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories Inc DLB with a Neutral rating and announces Price Target of $74. Dolby Laboratories shares closed at $72.79 on Thursday.

Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick initiated coverage on Twilio Inc TWLO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $140. Twilio shares closed at $106.03 on Thursday.

B of A Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich initiated coverage on Paramount Skydance PSKY with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $11. Paramount Skydance shares closed at $14.74 on Thursday.

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh initiated coverage on QXO Inc QXO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $28. QXO shares closed at $20.64 on Thursday.

