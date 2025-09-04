PagerDuty Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q2 Results

PagerDuty, Inc. PD reported mixed second-quarter results and issued third-quarter EPS guidance below estimates on Wednesday.

PagerDuty posted adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share, beating market estimates of 21 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $123.411 million missing expectations of $123.639 million.

PagerDuty said it sees third-quarter adjusted EPS of 24 cents to 25 cents and expects sales of $124.000 million to $126.000 million.

“PagerDuty achieved important milestones in Q2, including GAAP profitability, solid growth across international markets, and paid customer additions that have already outpaced last year’s full year performance,” said Jennifer Tejada, Chair and CEO. “As AI drives both opportunity but also unprecedented enterprise complexity and variability, PagerDuty is uniquely positioned at the center of the emerging AI ecosystem as the preferred real-time operations platform for Enterprise and AI native companies and innovators. These achievements, combined with the appointment of our new CRO, reinforce our confidence in the long-term strength of our business and outlook.”

PagerDuty shares gained 5.5% to trade at $16.44 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on PagerDuty following earnings announcement.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kingsley Crane maintained PagerDuty with a Buy and lowered the price target from $21 to $19.

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained PagerDuty with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $20 to $18.

Baird analyst Robert Oliver maintained the stock with a Neutral and cut the price target from $18 to $16.

