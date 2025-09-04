McDonald's
September 4, 2025 10:45 AM 3 min read

McDonald's To Rally Around 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • DA Davidson cut GitLab Inc. GTLB price target from $50 to $45. DA Davidson analyst Lucky Schreiner maintained a Neutral rating. GitLab shares closed at $46.91 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital lowered the price target for Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ from $215 to $190. BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained an Outperform rating. Constellation shares closed at $146.49 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wedbush cut Salesforce, Inc. CRM price target from $425 to $375. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating. Salesforce shares closed at $256.45 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan slashed the price target for W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW from $1,125 to $1,035. JP Morgan analyst Patrick Baumann maintained a Neutral rating. Grainger shares closed at $1,018.74 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan increased the price target for Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR from $138 to $140. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating. Dollar Tree shares closed at $102.03 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital cut PagerDuty, Inc. PD price target from $20 to $18. RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained an Outperform rating. PagerDuty shares settled at $15.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo increased Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE price target from $22 to $26. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares closed at $22.82 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS cut C3.ai, Inc. AI price target from $23 to $16. UBS analyst Radi Sultan maintained a Neutral rating. C3.ai shares closed at $16.68 on Wednesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital raised the price target for McDonald’s Corporation MCD from $350 to $360. BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained an Outperform rating. McDonald’s shares settled at $316.39 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS increased Macy’s, Inc. M price target from $6 to $6.5. UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Sell rating. Macy’s shares closed at $16.28 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying MCD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

