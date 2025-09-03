Salesforce, Rocket Lab, American Eagle, Gitlab And Figma: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

U.S. markets ended mixed on Wednesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.05% to 45,271.23, while the S&P 500 gained 0.5% to 6,448.26 and the Nasdaq advanced 1% to 21,497.27.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Salesforce Inc. CRM

Salesforce shares rose by 1.42%, closing at $256.45. The stock reached an intraday high of $258 and a low of $250.55, with a 52-week range between $226.48 and $369. In the after-hours trading, the stock tanked over 14% to $242.15. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $10.24 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.91, beating analyst expectations of $2.78. Salesforce lifted its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $41.1–$41.3 billion and raised full-year earnings guidance to $11.33–$11.37 per share, both above estimates.

Rocket Lab Corp. RKLB

Rocket Lab’s stock fell by 11.72%, ending the day at $43.53. The stock fluctuated between $50.90 and $43.51 during the session, with a 52-week range of $5.74 to $53.44. The stock rose 2.7% to $44.70 in the after-hours trading. Despite the lack of new company-specific news, the decline follows a recent surge driven by positive announcements, including the completion of its 70th Electron mission and a $23.9 million award to expand semiconductor manufacturing.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. AEO

American Eagle’s stock increased by 0.81%, closing at $13.62. The stock’s intraday movement ranged from $13.91 to $13.35, with a 52-week range of $9.27 to $22.63. The stock shot up 24.74% to $16.99 in the after-hours trading. The retailer reported better-than-expected second-quarter results, leading to a positive start for the fall season. American Eagle beat second-quarter estimates with $1.28 billion in revenue and earnings of 45 cents per share, though total revenue and comparable sales slipped 1% year-over-year.

GitLab Inc. GTLB

GitLab shares dropped by 1.64%, closing at $46.91. The stock’s intraday high and low were $48.21 and $46.32, respectively, with a 52-week range of $37.9 to $74.18. In the after-hours trading, the stock slipped nearly 8% to $43.29. The company reported quarterly earnings of 24 cents per share, surpassing the analyst estimate of 16 cents. For the second quarter, revenue came in at $235.96 million, which exceeded the estimate of $227.25 million.

Figma Inc. FIG

Figma’s stock surged by 3.90%, closing at $68.13. The stock reached an intraday high of $68.59 and a low of $65.54, with a 52-week range of $18.41 to $142.92. In the after-hours trading, the stock crashed 14.22% to $58.44. The company faced bearish momentum after reporting a second-quarter EPS miss. The company reported earnings of zero cents per share, which missed analyst estimates of 18 cents. Quarterly revenue was reported at $249.64 million, which beat the Street estimates of $228.2 million.

Photo Courtesy: Garun .Prdt on Shutterstock.com

