Dollar Tree To Rally More Than 15%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.
- Piper Sandler raised Autodesk, Inc. ADSK price target from $361 to $373. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Overweight rating. Autodesk shares closed at $288.49 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays increased the price target for Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI from $30 to $32. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Bath & Body Works shares closed at $29.36 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson raised Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW price target from $64 to $85. DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker maintained a Buy rating. Build-A-Bear shares closed at $67.01 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL from $300 to $350. Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe maintained a Buy rating. Burlington shares closed at $295.28 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group increased the price target for Dollar General Corporation DG from $120 to $123. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating. Dollar General shares closed at $111.71 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised Genesco Inc. GCO price target from $24 to $29. Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe maintained a Hold rating. Genesco shares settled at $31.04 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Texas Capital Securities cut Vital Energy, Inc. VTLE price target from $52 to $18. Texas Capital Securities analyst Derrick Whitfield downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Vital Energy shares closed at $17.91 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut lululemon athletica inc. LULU price target from $317 to $238. Needham analyst Tom Nikic maintained a Buy rating. lululemon shares closed at $205.08 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for The Gap, Inc. GAP from $21 to $23. B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained a Neutral rating. Gap shares settled at $21.68 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group increased Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR price target from $100 to $130. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Dollar Tree shares closed at $112.50 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying DLTR stock? Here's what analysts think:
