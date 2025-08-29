Why Autodesk Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. ADSK rose sharply in pre-market trading posted better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Autodesk raised its full-year guidance from a range of $6.92 billion to $7 billion to a new range of $7.03 billion to $7.08 billion, versus estimates of $6.97 billion. The company also raised its adjusted earnings forecast from a range of $9.50 to $9.73 per share to a new range of $9.80 to $9.98 per share, versus estimates of $9.66 per share.

Autodesk shares jumped 9.9 % to $317.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. GMHS gained 76.1% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after announcing a $5 million share repurchase program.

gained 76.1% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after announcing a $5 million share repurchase program. Movano Inc . MOVE shares gained 63.2% to $0.9959 in pre-market trading after the company was granted a Nasdaq extension to regain compliance with filing by September 30 and $1 bid price rules by October 30, 2025.

. shares gained 63.2% to $0.9959 in pre-market trading after the company was granted a Nasdaq extension to regain compliance with filing by September 30 and $1 bid price rules by October 30, 2025. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX gained 57% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after dipping 52% on Thursday.

gained 57% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after dipping 52% on Thursday. Next Technology Holding Inc. NXTT rose 27.6% to $0.3699 in pre-market trading after dipping around 52% on Thursday.

rose 27.6% to $0.3699 in pre-market trading after dipping around 52% on Thursday. Sound Group Inc . SOGP gained 18.4% to $14.80 in pre-market trading. Soung Group shares jumped 229% on Thursday following the release of its H1 financial results. Additionally, the company announced it has approved a special cash dividend of $0.005 per share or $1.00 per ADS.

. gained 18.4% to $14.80 in pre-market trading. Soung Group shares jumped 229% on Thursday following the release of its H1 financial results. Additionally, the company announced it has approved a special cash dividend of $0.005 per share or $1.00 per ADS. Ambarella, Inc AMBA rose 18% to $83.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and guided third-quarter sales above estimates.

rose 18% to $83.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and guided third-quarter sales above estimates. Elastic N.V. ESTC jumped 16.5% to $102.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its FY2026 EPS and sales guidance.

jumped 16.5% to $102.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its FY2026 EPS and sales guidance. Affirm Holdings, Inc . AFRM rose 15.7% to $92.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales.

. rose 15.7% to $92.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales. Tharimmune, Inc. THAR gained 14.2% to $6.91 in pre-market trading after gaining 22% on Thursday.

Losers

CaliberCos Inc. CWD dipped 25.8% to $3.32 in pre-market trading. CaliberCos shares jumped 162% on Thursday after the company announced it has adopted a digital asset strategy.

dipped 25.8% to $3.32 in pre-market trading. CaliberCos shares jumped 162% on Thursday after the company announced it has adopted a digital asset strategy. Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD fell 24.2% to $4.72 in pre-market trading after jumping around 85% on Thursday.

fell 24.2% to $4.72 in pre-market trading after jumping around 85% on Thursday. Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG declined 18.3% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after gaining around 21% on Thursday.

declined 18.3% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after gaining around 21% on Thursday. TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TNFA fell 18.1% to $0.0504 in pre-market trading. TNF Pharmaceuticals announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.

fell 18.1% to $0.0504 in pre-market trading. TNF Pharmaceuticals announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split. Marvell Technology, Inc . MRVL declined 14.7% to $65.87 in pre-market trading after the company issued third-quarter sales guidance with a midpoint below estimates.

. declined 14.7% to $65.87 in pre-market trading after the company issued third-quarter sales guidance with a midpoint below estimates. Cycurion, Inc . CYCU shares dipped 13.6% to $0.2220 in pre-market trading.

. shares dipped 13.6% to $0.2220 in pre-market trading. TryHard Holdings Limited THH fell 10.3% to $5.38 in the pre-market trading session after jumping 50% on Thursday.

fell 10.3% to $5.38 in the pre-market trading session after jumping 50% on Thursday. Fluent, Inc. FLNT dipped 10.2% to $2.03 in pre-market trading. Fluent recently announced a partnership with Databricks.

dipped 10.2% to $2.03 in pre-market trading. Fluent recently announced a partnership with Databricks. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc . AQB fell 9.7% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after jumping 36% on Thursday.

. fell 9.7% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after jumping 36% on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. DELL fell 6.7% to $125.50 in pre-market trading. Dell reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Dell said it expects third-quarter revenue to be between $26.5 billion and $27.5 billion, versus estimates of $26.05 billion. The company anticipates third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.45 per share versus estimates of $2.55 per share.

