August 29, 2025 6:58 AM 3 min read

Why Autodesk Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Autodesk, Inc. ADSK rose sharply in pre-market trading posted better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Autodesk raised its full-year guidance from a range of $6.92 billion to $7 billion to a new range of $7.03 billion to $7.08 billion, versus estimates of $6.97 billion. The company also raised its adjusted earnings forecast from a range of $9.50 to $9.73 per share to a new range of $9.80 to $9.98 per share, versus estimates of $9.66 per share.

Autodesk shares jumped 9.9 % to $317.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Gamehaus Holdings Inc.  GMHS gained 76.1% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after announcing a $5 million share repurchase program.
  • Movano Inc. MOVE shares gained 63.2% to $0.9959 in pre-market trading after the company was granted a Nasdaq extension to regain compliance with filing by September 30 and $1 bid price rules by October 30, 2025.
  • SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX gained 57% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after dipping 52% on Thursday.
  • Next Technology Holding Inc. NXTT rose 27.6% to $0.3699 in pre-market trading after dipping around 52% on Thursday.
  • Sound Group Inc. SOGP gained 18.4% to $14.80 in pre-market trading. Soung Group shares jumped 229% on Thursday following the release of its H1 financial results. Additionally, the company announced it has approved a special cash dividend of $0.005 per share or $1.00 per ADS.
  • Ambarella, Inc AMBA rose 18% to $83.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and guided third-quarter sales above estimates.
  • Elastic N.V. ESTC jumped 16.5% to $102.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its FY2026 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM rose 15.7% to $92.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales.
  • Tharimmune, Inc. THAR gained 14.2% to $6.91 in pre-market trading after gaining 22% on Thursday.

Losers

  • CaliberCos Inc. CWD dipped 25.8% to $3.32 in pre-market trading. CaliberCos shares jumped 162% on Thursday after the company announced it has adopted a digital asset strategy.
  • Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD fell 24.2% to $4.72 in pre-market trading after jumping around 85% on Thursday.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG declined 18.3% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after gaining around 21% on Thursday.
  • TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TNFA fell 18.1% to $0.0504 in pre-market trading. TNF Pharmaceuticals announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.
  • Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL declined 14.7% to $65.87 in pre-market trading after the company issued third-quarter sales guidance with a midpoint below estimates.
  • Cycurion, Inc. CYCU shares dipped 13.6% to $0.2220 in pre-market trading.
  • TryHard Holdings Limited THH fell 10.3% to $5.38 in the pre-market trading session after jumping 50% on Thursday.  
  • Fluent, Inc. FLNT dipped 10.2% to $2.03 in pre-market trading. Fluent recently announced a partnership with Databricks.
  • AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. AQB fell 9.7% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after jumping 36% on Thursday.
  • Dell Technologies Inc. DELL fell 6.7% to $125.50 in pre-market trading. Dell reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Dell said it expects third-quarter revenue to be between $26.5 billion and $27.5 billion, versus estimates of $26.05 billion. The company anticipates third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.45 per share versus estimates of $2.55 per share.

Photo via Shutterstock

