Inno Holdings Gains 2% In Pre-Market Following 254% Monday Rally Amid Fed Rate Cut Optimism

Inno Holdings Inc. INHD traded 2% higher in the pre-market session on Friday at $5.02, following a volatile regular trading day that saw the stock decline 6.88%.

he after-hours movement comes after Monday’s explosive 254.45% rally that captured retail investor attention.

Fed Rate Cut Catalyst Drives Housing Sector Interest

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell‘s dovish Jackson Hole comments last week sparked optimism across housing-related equities. Powell’s hints at September rate cuts have investors positioning in real estate technology companies, anticipating an “unfreezing” of the housing market.

INHD’s building technologies division stands to benefit from lower borrowing costs, which typically stimulate construction activity and housing transactions.

Meme Stock Spreads Beyond Opendoor

The current surge began with Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN, which rallied over 790% since late June. Retail traders expanded their focus to include Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD and INHD, creating a broader housing-tech momentum play.

Social media promoters have targeted these companies based on their exposure to AI-driven property disruption themes and potential Federal Reserve policy tailwinds.

Market capitalization currently stands at $28.57 million with a 52-week range of $1.11-$19.78, reflecting the stock’s extreme volatility profile.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, INHD closed at $5.01 on Thursday.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that INHD stock has a positive price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

