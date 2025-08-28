Why Snowflake Shares Are Trading Higher By 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Snowflake Inc. SNOW rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results and beat its adjusted EPS and revenue estimates.

Snowflake reported second-quarter revenue of $1.14 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.09 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The AI data cloud company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 27 cents per share.

Snowflake shares jumped 14.2% to $228.88 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc . RAYA gained 52.5% to $0.0717 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Wednesday.

. gained 52.5% to $0.0717 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Wednesday. T op KingWin Ltd WAI shares gained 50.5% to $0.2108 in pre-market trading after gaining around 24% on Wednesday.

shares gained 50.5% to $0.2108 in pre-market trading after gaining around 24% on Wednesday. Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc . TELO gained 43.9% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for Telomir-1.

. gained 43.9% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for Telomir-1. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. AQB rose 27.7% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after gaining around 18% on Wednesday.

rose 27.7% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after gaining around 18% on Wednesday. Bollinger Innovations, Inc . BINI gained 18% to $0.36 in pre-market trading.

. gained 18% to $0.36 in pre-market trading. Garden Stage Limited GSIW rose 18% to $0.1182 in pre-market trading.

rose 18% to $0.1182 in pre-market trading. Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC rose 16.5% to $37.55 in pre-market trading following strong fourth-quarter results that beat expectations.

rose 16.5% to $37.55 in pre-market trading following strong fourth-quarter results that beat expectations. Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG jumped 16.2% to $70.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results, issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates, and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

jumped 16.2% to $70.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results, issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates, and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates. Oriental Rise Holdings Limited ORIS gained 14.5% to $0.1260 in pre-market trading.

Losers

CEL-SCI Corporation CVM dipped 29.8% to $9.15 in pre-market trading following the cancer immunotherapy company's announcement of a $10 million public offering priced below current market levels.

dipped 29.8% to $9.15 in pre-market trading following the cancer immunotherapy company's announcement of a $10 million public offering priced below current market levels. T elix Pharmaceuticals Limited TLX fell 19.2% to $9.79 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Wednesday.

fell 19.2% to $9.79 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, In c. COO declined 14.5% to $63.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported a third-quarter sales miss.

c. declined 14.5% to $63.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported a third-quarter sales miss. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc . CGTX fell 14.1% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $30 million registered direct offering of common stock.

. fell 14.1% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $30 million registered direct offering of common stock. Domo, Inc. DOMO declined 12.1% to $15.45 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

declined 12.1% to $15.45 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results. Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc KLRS fell 11.3% to $2.73 in the pre-market trading session after jumping 20% on Wednesday.

fell 11.3% to $2.73 in the pre-market trading session after jumping 20% on Wednesday. 707 Cayman Holdings Limited JEM shares dipped 7.4% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after falling 9% on Wednesday.

shares dipped 7.4% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after falling 9% on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc . NTAP fell 7% to $104.30 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

. fell 7% to $104.30 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results. Nutanix, Inc. NTNX dipped 5.3% to $65.92 in pre-market trading following the release of its fourth-quarter financial results.

dipped 5.3% to $65.92 in pre-market trading following the release of its fourth-quarter financial results. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 2% to $178.10 in pre-market trading. Nvidia reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday. The company also said it sees third-quarter revenue to be in a range of $52.92 billion to $55.08 billion, versus a Street consensus estimate of $52.96 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

