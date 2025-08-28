Snowflake Inc.
August 28, 2025 5:48 AM 3 min read

Why Snowflake Shares Are Trading Higher By 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of Snowflake Inc. SNOW rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results and beat its adjusted EPS and revenue estimates.

Snowflake reported second-quarter revenue of $1.14 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.09 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The AI data cloud company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 27 cents per share.

Snowflake shares jumped 14.2% to $228.88 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. RAYA gained 52.5% to $0.0717 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Wednesday.
  • Top KingWin Ltd WAI shares gained 50.5% to $0.2108 in pre-market trading after gaining around 24% on Wednesday.
  • Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TELO gained 43.9% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for Telomir-1.
  • AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. AQB rose 27.7% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after gaining around 18% on Wednesday.
  • Bollinger Innovations, Inc. BINI gained 18% to $0.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Garden Stage Limited GSIW rose 18% to $0.1182 in pre-market trading.
  • Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC rose 16.5% to $37.55 in pre-market trading following strong fourth-quarter results that beat expectations.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG jumped 16.2% to $70.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results, issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates, and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Oriental Rise Holdings Limited ORIS gained 14.5% to $0.1260 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • CEL-SCI Corporation CVM dipped 29.8% to $9.15 in pre-market trading following the cancer immunotherapy company's announcement of a $10 million public offering priced below current market levels.
  • Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited TLX fell 19.2% to $9.79 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Wednesday.
  • The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO declined 14.5% to $63.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported a third-quarter sales miss.
  • Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. CGTX fell 14.1% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $30 million registered direct offering of common stock.
  • Domo, Inc. DOMO declined 12.1% to $15.45 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.
  • Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc KLRS fell 11.3% to $2.73 in the pre-market trading session after jumping 20% on Wednesday.  
  • 707 Cayman Holdings Limited JEM shares dipped 7.4% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after falling 9% on Wednesday.
  • NetApp, Inc. NTAP fell 7% to $104.30 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
  • Nutanix, Inc. NTNX dipped 5.3% to $65.92 in pre-market trading following the release of its fourth-quarter financial results.
  • NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 2% to $178.10 in pre-market trading. Nvidia reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday. The company also said it sees third-quarter revenue to be in a range of $52.92 billion to $55.08 billion, versus a Street consensus estimate of $52.96 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AQB Logo
AQBAquaBounty Technologies Inc
$1.1425.6%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
37.24
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BINI Logo
BINIBollinger Innovations Inc
$0.363319.1%
CGTX Logo
CGTXCognition Therapeutics Inc
$2.63-14.1%
COO Logo
COOThe Cooper Companies Inc
$63.23-14.7%
CVM Logo
CVMCEL-SCI Corp
$9.12-30.1%
DOMO Logo
DOMODomo Inc
$15.40-12.3%
GSIW Logo
GSIWGarden Stage Ltd
$0.121621.6%
JEM Logo
JEM707 Cayman Holdings Ltd
$2.10-10.6%
KLRS Logo
KLRSKalaris Therapeutics Inc
$2.75-10.7%
NTAP Logo
NTAPNetApp Inc
$104.20-7.07%
NTNX Logo
NTNXNutanix Inc
$65.80-5.46%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$178.14-1.91%
ORIS Logo
ORISOriental Rise Holdings Ltd
$0.127015.4%
PAHC Logo
PAHCPhibro Animal Health Corp
$37.0014.9%
PSTG Logo
PSTGPure Storage Inc
$70.8816.5%
RAYA Logo
RAYAErayak Power Solution Group Inc
$0.069848.6%
SNOW Logo
SNOWSnowflake Inc
$228.5014.0%
TELO Logo
TELOTelomir Pharmaceuticals Inc
$2.1343.9%
TLX Logo
TLXTelix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
$9.67-20.1%
WAI Logo
WAITop KingWin Ltd
$0.211150.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved