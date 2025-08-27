This CoreWeave Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Tim Rezvan initiated coverage on Mach Natural Resources LP MNR with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $18. Mach Natural Resources shares closed at $13.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives initiated coverage on Serve Robotics Inc. SERV with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $15. Serve Robotics shares closed at $10.27 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst Serge Belanger initiated coverage on Oculis Holding AG OCS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $36. Oculis shares closed at $17.53 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. CHEF with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $66. Chefs’ Warehouse shares closed at $63.09 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Thomas Blakey initiated coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $116. CoreWeave shares closed at $91.39 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
