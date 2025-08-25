Analysts
August 25, 2025 2:02 PM 1 min read

This Devon Energy Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari initiated coverage on Crescent Biopharma, Inc. CBIO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26. Crescent Biopharma shares closed at $15.06 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Tomohiko Sano initiated coverage on Gates Industrial Corporation plc GTES with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $35. Gates Industrial shares closed at $25.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin initiated coverage on Figma, Inc. FIG with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $82. Figma shares closed at $77.30 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • William Blair analyst Neal Dingmann initiated coverage on Devon Energy Corporation DVN with an Outperform rating. Devon Energy shares closed at $35.16 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg initiated coverage on Ambiq Micro, Inc. AMBQ with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $45. Ambiq Micro shares closed at $38.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying DVN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AMBQ Logo
AMBQAmbiq Micro Inc
$39.171.82%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
18.23
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CBIO Logo
CBIOCrescent Biopharma Inc
$14.84-1.46%
DVN Logo
DVNDevon Energy Corp
$35.671.46%
FIG Logo
FIGFigma Inc
$70.75-8.48%
GTES Logo
GTESGates Industrial Corp PLC
$25.721.94%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved