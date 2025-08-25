This Devon Energy Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari initiated coverage on Crescent Biopharma, Inc. CBIO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26. Crescent Biopharma shares closed at $15.06 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Tomohiko Sano initiated coverage on Gates Industrial Corporation plc GTES with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $35. Gates Industrial shares closed at $25.23 on Friday.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin initiated coverage on Figma, Inc. FIG with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $82. Figma shares closed at $77.30 on Friday.

William Blair analyst Neal Dingmann initiated coverage on Devon Energy Corporation DVN with an Outperform rating. Devon Energy shares closed at $35.16 on Friday.

Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg initiated coverage on Ambiq Micro, Inc. AMBQ with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $45. Ambiq Micro shares closed at $38.47 on Friday.

