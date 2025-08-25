This Okta Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee upgraded the rating for Fabrinet FN from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $318 to $345. Fabrinet shares closed at $294.35 on Friday.

Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont upgraded FirstEnergy Corp. FE from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $43 to $49. FirstEnergy shares closed at $43.79 on Friday.

Truist Securities analyst Joel Fishbein upgraded Okta, Inc. OKTA from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $100 to $125. Okta shares closed at $92.05 on Friday.

DA Davidson analyst Michael Shlisky upgraded The Toro Company TTC from Neutral to Buy and lifted the price target from $76 to $93. Toro shares closed at $79.11 on Friday.

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth upgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $70 price target. Alaska Air shares closed at $59.50 on Friday.

