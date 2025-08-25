Okta,Sign,On,Headquarters,Facade,In,Soma,District.,Okta,,Inc.
August 25, 2025

This Okta Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee upgraded the rating for Fabrinet FN from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $318 to $345. Fabrinet shares closed at $294.35 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont upgraded FirstEnergy Corp. FE from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $43 to $49. FirstEnergy shares closed at $43.79 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities analyst Joel Fishbein upgraded Okta, Inc. OKTA from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $100 to $125. Okta shares closed at $92.05 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • DA Davidson analyst Michael Shlisky upgraded The Toro Company TTC from Neutral to Buy and lifted the price target from $76 to $93. Toro shares closed at $79.11 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth upgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $70 price target. Alaska Air shares closed at $59.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying OKTA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

