Portland,,Or,,Usa,-,Mar,12,,2020:,Dow,Jones,Index
August 25, 2025 11:36 AM 3 min read

US Stocks Mixed; Dow Falls Over 150 Points

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 150 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.40% to 45,447.15 while the NASDAQ rose 0.25% to 21,550.35. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.07% to 6,462.28.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares jumped by 0.7% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer staples stocks fell by 1.2%.

Top Headline

PDD Holdings PDD reported upbeat fiscal second-quarter 2025 results.

Revenue grew 7% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $14.52 billion (103.98 billion Chinese yuan), topping the analyst consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. The Chinese online retailer’s adjusted earnings per ADS of $3.08 (22.07 Chinese yuan) decreased from 23.24 Chinese yuan Y/Y, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $1.91.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • OSR Holdings, Inc. OSRH shares shot up 106% to $1.0589.
  • Shares of Capstone Holding Corp. CAPS got a boost, surging 55% to $1.7001. Capstone announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Carolina Stone Products ahead of schedule.
  • HCW Biologics Inc. HCWB shares were also up, gaining 65% to $5.68 after the company announced its scientists have developed pembrolizumab-based immunotherapeutics against solid tumors.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • ESSA Pharma Inc. EPIX shares dropped 59% to $0.7827.
  • Shares of ModivCare Inc. MODV were down 33% to $0.7122 after the company received Nasdaq delisting letter following Chapter 11 filing.
  • EpicQuest Education Group International Limited EEIQ was down, falling 40% to $0.7448 after the company announced a $3.7 million registered direct offering of 5.07 million shares at $0.73 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.7% to $64.73 while gold traded up 0.1% at $3,418.90.

Silver traded down 0.6% to $38.815 on Monday, while copper rose 0.6% to $4.4840.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.9%. Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.4% and France's CAC 40 fell 1.5% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.41%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 1.94%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 1.51% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.40%.

Economics

  • The Dallas Fed's general business activity index for Texas manufacturing declined to -1.8 in August compared to 0.9 in the previous month.
  • Sales of new single-family homes in the U.S. fell by 0.6% to an annualized rate of 652,000 units in July following a revised 4.1% gain in the previous period.
  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index declined to -0.19 in July versus a revised reading of -0.18 in June.
  • Building permits fell by 2.2% to an annualized rate of 1.362 million in June.

