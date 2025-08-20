Premier Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Better-Than-Expected Results

Premier, Inc. PINC reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

Premier reported quarterly earnings of 43 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 34 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $262.857 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $247.682 million.

Premier said it sees FY2026 adjusted EPS of $1.33-$1.43 and sales of $940.000 million-$1.000 billion.

“I’m pleased to report that we had a strong finish to the year despite the contract renewal headwinds, which are now mostly behind us. Our overall revenue and profitability for the year exceeded our expectations largely due to better-than-anticipated results in our Supply Chain Services segment,” said Michael J. Alkire, Premier’s President and CEO. “In addition, we continued to return meaningful capital to stockholders through our quarterly cash dividend and the completion of a $200 million accelerated share repurchase program.”

Premier shares fell 3.3% to trade at $25.35 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Premier following earnings announcement.

Leerink Partners analyst Michael Cherny maintained Premier with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $24 to $26.

B of A Securities analyst Michael Cherny maintained the stock with an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $19 to $21.

Baird analyst Eric Coldwell maintained Premier with a Neutral and raised the price target from $22 to $27.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $22 to $25.

