Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Lowe's Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LOW will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Analysts expect the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.24 per share, up from $4.10 per share in the year-ago period. Lowe’s projects to report quarterly revenue of $23.96 billion, compared to the $23.59 billion it generated last year during the same quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 21, Lowe's reported mixed results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Lowe’s shares gained 2.2% to close at $256.36 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $253 to $242 on July 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $300 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $244 to $242 on May 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $295 to $285 on May 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $270 to $240 on May 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%

Considering buying LOW stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock