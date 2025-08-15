Applied Materials To Rally Around 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Oppenheimer raised Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT price target from $290 to $300. Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained an Outperform rating. Applied Industrial Technologies shares closed at $272.58 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Tigress Financial raised the price target for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB from $112 to $114. Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating. Dolby Laboratories shares closed at $72.53 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS slashed The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD price target from $105 to $80. UBS analyst Chris Kuntarich maintained a Buy rating. Trade Desk shares closed at $50.76 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird cut the price target for Deere & Company DE from $520 to $488. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained a Neutral rating. Deere shares closed at $478.84 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities raised the price target for TeraWulf Inc. WULF from $7 to $13. JMP Securities analyst Greg Miller maintained a Market Outperform rating. TeraWulf shares closed at $8.71 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo raised Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP price target from $45 to $50. Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Advance Auto Parts shares settled at $56.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised Ventas, Inc. VTR price target from $70 to $75. Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Hill maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Ventas shares closed at $67.53 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays increased Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN price target from $352 to $365. Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Coinbase shares closed at $324.89 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT from $210 to $220. JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur maintained an Overweight rating. Applied Materials shares settled at $188.24 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Lake Street cut Cellebrite DI Ltd. CLBT price target from $24 to $22. Lake Street analyst Eric Martinuzzi maintained a Buy rating. Cellebrite DI shares closed at $15.29 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
