Why KULR Technology Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. KULR rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

KULR Technology reported second-quarter revenue of $3.97 million, beating estimates of $3.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro. KULR Technology reported second-quarter earnings of 22 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 16 cents per share.

KULR Technology shares jumped 19.3% to $6.29 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Perfect Moment Ltd . PMNT climbed 151% to $0.7344 in pre-market trading after the company quarterly financial results.

Precigen, Inc. PGEN shares gained 56.3% to $2.8899 in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA has approved PAPZIMEOS. HC Wainwright & Co. raised its price target on the stock from 6 to $8.5.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI gained 47.4% to $0.3915 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

gained 47.4% to $0.3915 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc . PPSI gained 45.3% to $4.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter EPS beat and issued FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc CODX jumped 41.4% to $0.3754 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

jumped 41.4% to $0.3754 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Vision Marine Technologies Inc . VMAR rose 29.2% to $3.67 in pre-market trading after the company announced the New York State County Supreme Court has formally approved its settlement regarding a legal claim related to certain shareholders.

Replimune Group, Inc . REPL gained 13.3% to $6.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.

. gained 13.3% to $6.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH jumped 10% to $298.75 in pre-market trading following disclosure that legendary investors Michael Burry and Warren Buffett have taken significant positions in the healthcare giant.

jumped 10% to $298.75 in pre-market trading following disclosure that legendary investors Michael Burry and Warren Buffett have taken significant positions in the healthcare giant. Hesai Group HSAI surged 8.4% to $25.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in quarterly financial results. Additionally, the company announced a new lidar design win from Toyota.

Losers

Origin Materials, Inc . ORGN dipped 36.8% to $0.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in quarterly sales results.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp . TNXP tumbled 16.2% to $49.96 in pre-market trading.

. tumbled 16.2% to $49.96 in pre-market trading. Applied Materials, Inc . AMAT dipped 14.7% to $160.51 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak fourth-quarter guidance.

Gambling.com Group Limited GAMB shares tumbled 13.4% to $8.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results.

shares tumbled 13.4% to $8.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results. Globant S.A . GLOB dipped 11.8% to $68.75 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

Sandisk Corporation SNDK declined 11.1% to $41.50 in pre-market trading. Sandisk reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Sandisk expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to be between $2.1 billion and $2.2 billion, versus estimates of $1.99 billion. The company also guided for first-quarter adjusted earnings of 70 cents to 90 cents per share, versus estimates of 84 cents per share, per Benzinga Pro

180 Life Sciences Corp ATNF fell 7.8% to $7.02 in pre-market trading after dipping 29% on Thursday.

KLA Corporation KLAC shares fell 6.1% to $897.00 in pre-market trading.

Lam Research Corporation LRCX declined 5.8% to $101.21 in pre-market trading.

So-Young International Inc. SY shares fell 4.9% to $4.61 in pre-market trading after posting a loss for the second quarter.

