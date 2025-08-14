U.S. stock indices ended Thursday mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average at 44,911.26 and the Nasdaq at 21,710.67, both little changed. The S&P 500 edged up 0.03% to close at 6,468.54.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Opendoor Technologies, Inc. OPEN

Opendoor Technologies saw a significant rise of 25.62% to close at $3.04. The stock reached an intraday high of $3.06 and a low of $2.26, with a 52-week range of $4.97 to $0.51. The surge came after cryptocurrency investor Anthony Pompliano announced his investment in the company, sparking interest in the stock.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

Amazon’s stock climbed 2.87% to close at $230.98, with a high of $233.11 and a low of $227.02. Its 52-week range stands at $242.52 to $161.43. The rise was driven by optimism surrounding Amazon’s grocery delivery expansion, which is now available to all customers across over 3,500 cities.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH

UnitedHealth’s stock saw a minor decline of 0.08%, closing at $271.49. It recorded an intraday high of $273.85 and a low of $267, with a 52-week range of $630.73 to $234.60. In the after-hours trading, UnitedHealth stock shot up nearly 11% to $300.50. The stock was in focus as investor Michael Burry disclosed a long position in the company, echoing a similar move by Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway.

Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT

Applied Materials’ stock fell by 0.93% to close at $188.24, with a high of $190.03 and a low of $186.78. The 52-week range is $215.70 to $123.74. The decline followed the company’s third-quarter earnings report, which exceeded estimates but presented a disappointing outlook for the fourth quarter. For the period, revenue came in at $7.3 billion, which beat the analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. For the fourth quarter, the company estimates revenue of $6.7 billion, plus or minus $500 million, compared with estimates of $7.33 billion.

Intel Corporation INTC

Intel’s stock surged by 7.38% to end the day at $23.86, with an intraday high of $24.2 and a low of $21.90. The 52-week range is $27.55 to $17.67. In the after-hours trading, the shares rose nearly 4.5% to $24.93. The increase came amid reports of a potential government investment following a meeting between President Donald Trump and Intel’s CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show Opendoor Technologies stock checks out on Short, Medium and Long Price Trends. Here is the full picture of the stock.

Photo Courtesy: ST House Studio on Shuttertsock.com