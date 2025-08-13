This Brown & Brown Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik downgraded On Holding AG ONON from Hold to Underperform and cut the price target from $50 to $40. On Holding shares closed at $49.81 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Hold to Underperform and cut the price target from $50 to $40. On Holding shares closed at $49.81 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded Compass Minerals International, Inc . CMP from Overweight to Underweight and raised the price target from $15 to $18. Compass Minerals shares closed at $19.21 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Overweight to Underweight and raised the price target from $15 to $18. Compass Minerals shares closed at $19.21 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan downgraded Brown & Brown, Inc . BRO from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $104 to $101. Brown & Brown shares closed at $94.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $104 to $101. Brown & Brown shares closed at $94.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. B of A Securities analyst Mariana Perez downgraded KBR, Inc . KBR from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $70 to $55. KBR shares closed at $49.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $70 to $55. KBR shares closed at $49.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Ryan Tomasello downgraded Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN from Market Perform to Underperform and announced a $1 price target. Opendoor shares closed at $2.47 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying BRO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock