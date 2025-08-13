This Brown & Brown Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Randal Konik downgraded On Holding AG ONON from Hold to Underperform and cut the price target from $50 to $40. On Holding shares closed at $49.81 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP from Overweight to Underweight and raised the price target from $15 to $18. Compass Minerals shares closed at $19.21 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan downgraded Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $104 to $101. Brown & Brown shares closed at $94.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Mariana Perez downgraded KBR, Inc. KBR from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $70 to $55. KBR shares closed at $49.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Ryan Tomasello downgraded Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN from Market Perform to Underperform and announced a $1 price target. Opendoor shares closed at $2.47 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying BRO stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BROBrown & Brown Inc
$93.55-1.28%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
27.25
Growth
35.31
Quality
47.48
Value
17.27
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm