August 4, 2025 11:06 AM 2 min read

Baidu, Lyft Partner To Bring Self-Driving Taxis To Europe, Starting In 2026

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Baidu Inc. BIDU and Lyft Inc. LYFT announced a strategic partnership on Monday to roll out autonomous ride-hailing services across Europe.

The collaboration will begin with Apollo Go robotaxis launching in Germany and the United Kingdom in 2026. Shares of both companies traded higher following the announcement.

Baidu will provide its sixth-generation RT6 electric autonomous vehicles, while Lyft will oversee operations and marketplace integration. The partnership represents a significant expansion for Baidu's AV footprint and enhances Lyft's role in Europe's evolving mobility landscape.

Robin Li, CEO of Baidu, described the collaboration as a key step in delivering global autonomous mobility solutions. By joining forces with Lyft, Baidu aims to bring its advanced technology to European riders in a safe and efficient manner.

David Risher, Lyft CEO, said Baidu's experience as an AV ride-hailing operator will help bring safety and reliability to riders across Europe. He also underscored Lyft's hybrid network model, which blends autonomous vehicles with human-driven rides to meet diverse user needs.

Also Read: WeRide And Uber Expand Robotaxi Reach In Abu Dhabi

Apollo Go has completed over 11 million autonomous rides and operates more than 1,000 vehicles globally. Its RT6 model, purpose-built for rideshare use, integrates Baidu's proprietary Autonomous Driving Foundation Model and a 10-layer safety redundancy system. Once launched, these vehicles will be accessible via the Lyft app.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Lyft will serve as Baidu's first rideshare partner in Europe. It will leverage its acquisition of FREENOW, which operates in nine countries and over 180 cities, to accelerate integration and work with local regulators to ensure smooth deployment in key markets.

The partnership aims to make Europe a leader in sustainable, tech-forward urban mobility. Lyft and Baidu will deploy the AVs with a focus on safety, compliance, and efficient service as demand grows for greener transport options.

Related ETFs: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ.

Price Action: At the last check on Monday, LYFT shares were trading higher by 2.94% at $14.02, and BIDU was up by 1.32% at $87.27.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BIDU Logo
BIDUBaidu Inc
$86.950.95%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
43.11
Growth
89.48
Quality
11.44
Value
95.61
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
LYFT Logo
LYFTLyft Inc
$13.962.53%
ARKQ Logo
ARKQARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF
$97.212.76%
DRIV Logo
DRIVGlobal X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF
$23.961.23%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$193.512.32%
UBER Logo
UBERUber Technologies Inc
$87.670.87%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved