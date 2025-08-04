Baidu, Lyft Partner To Bring Self-Driving Taxis To Europe, Starting In 2026

Baidu Inc. BIDU and Lyft Inc. LYFT announced a strategic partnership on Monday to roll out autonomous ride-hailing services across Europe.

The collaboration will begin with Apollo Go robotaxis launching in Germany and the United Kingdom in 2026. Shares of both companies traded higher following the announcement.

Baidu will provide its sixth-generation RT6 electric autonomous vehicles, while Lyft will oversee operations and marketplace integration. The partnership represents a significant expansion for Baidu's AV footprint and enhances Lyft's role in Europe's evolving mobility landscape.

Robin Li, CEO of Baidu, described the collaboration as a key step in delivering global autonomous mobility solutions. By joining forces with Lyft, Baidu aims to bring its advanced technology to European riders in a safe and efficient manner.

David Risher, Lyft CEO, said Baidu's experience as an AV ride-hailing operator will help bring safety and reliability to riders across Europe. He also underscored Lyft's hybrid network model, which blends autonomous vehicles with human-driven rides to meet diverse user needs.

Apollo Go has completed over 11 million autonomous rides and operates more than 1,000 vehicles globally. Its RT6 model, purpose-built for rideshare use, integrates Baidu's proprietary Autonomous Driving Foundation Model and a 10-layer safety redundancy system. Once launched, these vehicles will be accessible via the Lyft app.

Lyft will serve as Baidu's first rideshare partner in Europe. It will leverage its acquisition of FREENOW, which operates in nine countries and over 180 cities, to accelerate integration and work with local regulators to ensure smooth deployment in key markets.

The partnership aims to make Europe a leader in sustainable, tech-forward urban mobility. Lyft and Baidu will deploy the AVs with a focus on safety, compliance, and efficient service as demand grows for greener transport options.

Price Action: At the last check on Monday, LYFT shares were trading higher by 2.94% at $14.02, and BIDU was up by 1.32% at $87.27.

