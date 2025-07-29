Why Celestica Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Celestica Inc. CLS rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results, raised its FY25 guidance, and issued third-quarter guidance above estimates.
Celestica reported quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.893 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.652 billion.
Celestica jumped 12.1% to $194.73 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX shares gained 279.1% to $2.81 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced it has been granted an extension to meet Nasdaq’s equity and bid price standards.
- Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. SCNI rose 66.8% to $3.42 in pre-market trading.
- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. STAI climbed 39.3% to $0.9350 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Visiontec Systems for the planned purchase of additional Sentinel fixed gantry CT inspection systems.
- Shineco, Inc. SISI shares jumped 38% to $0.21 in pre-market trading after falling 13% on Monday.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT gained 33.6% to $18.55 in pre-market trading following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recommendation to lift the voluntary hold on Elevidys, Sarepta's gene therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. FULC surged 20.7% to $9.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will present topline results from the 12 mg dose cohort of its Phase 1b PIONEER trial.
- Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS surged 16.5% to $200.50 in pre-market trading.
- Cellectis S.A. CLLS gained 15.5% to $3.30 in pre-market trading. Cellectis will report its second quarter financial results on Aug. 4.
- Donegal Group Inc. DGICB rose 13.5% to $17.30 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Monday.
Losers
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM dipped 40.9% to $4.25 in pre-market trading. AIM ImmunoTech recently announced mid-year data from its Phase 2 DURIPANC trial.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT declined 40% to $10.31 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $75 million public offering.
- WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. WLGS dipped 37.5% to $0.0529 in pre-market trading. Wang & Lee Group announced a 250-to-1 shares consolidation.
- Profusa, Inc. PFSA shares tumbled 34.5% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 185% on Monday.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO fell 27.3% to $3.27 in pre-market trading after the company announced second-quarter results.
- Leslie’s, Inc. LESL fell 27.1% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after the company announced preliminary third quarter fiscal financial results.
- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. VWAV declined 25.7% to $8.17 in pre-market trading. VisionWave Holdings shares jumped 368% on Monday after the company announced that it has secured $55 million in growth capital to scale its AI defense solutions.
- Wag! Group Co. PET fell 19.7% to $0.0939 in pre-market trading. Wag! Group shares fell more than 6% on Monday after the company announced it has initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in a Delaware court.
- Whirlpool Corporation WHR shares fell 16.3% to $81.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 earnings guidance.
- Harmonic Inc. HLIT fell 13.8% to $7.88 in pre-market trading after the company issued third-quarter guidance below estimates.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.