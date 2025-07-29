July 29, 2025 6:46 AM 3 min read

Why Celestica Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Celestica Inc. CLS rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results, raised its FY25 guidance, and issued third-quarter guidance above estimates.

Celestica reported quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.893 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.652 billion.

Celestica jumped 12.1% to $194.73 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX shares gained 279.1% to $2.81 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced it has been granted an extension to meet Nasdaq’s equity and bid price standards.
  • Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. SCNI rose 66.8% to $3.42 in pre-market trading.
  • ScanTech AI Systems Inc. STAI climbed 39.3% to $0.9350 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Visiontec Systems for the planned purchase of additional Sentinel fixed gantry CT inspection systems.
  • Shineco, Inc. SISI shares jumped 38% to $0.21 in pre-market trading after falling 13% on Monday.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT gained 33.6% to $18.55 in pre-market trading following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recommendation to lift the voluntary hold on Elevidys, Sarepta's gene therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. FULC surged 20.7% to $9.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will present topline results from the 12 mg dose cohort of its Phase 1b PIONEER trial.
  • Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS surged 16.5% to $200.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Cellectis S.A. CLLS gained 15.5% to $3.30 in pre-market trading. Cellectis will report its second quarter financial results on Aug. 4.
  • Donegal Group Inc. DGICB rose 13.5% to $17.30 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Monday.

Losers

  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM dipped 40.9% to $4.25 in pre-market trading. AIM ImmunoTech recently announced mid-year data from its Phase 2 DURIPANC trial.
  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT declined 40% to $10.31 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $75 million public offering.
  • WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. WLGS dipped 37.5% to $0.0529 in pre-market trading. Wang & Lee Group announced a 250-to-1 shares consolidation.
  • Profusa, Inc. PFSA shares tumbled 34.5% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 185% on Monday.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO fell 27.3% to $3.27 in pre-market trading after the company announced second-quarter results.
  • Leslie’s, Inc. LESL fell 27.1% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after the company announced preliminary third quarter fiscal financial results.
  • VisionWave Holdings, Inc. VWAV declined 25.7% to $8.17 in pre-market trading. VisionWave Holdings shares jumped 368% on Monday after the company announced that it has secured $55 million in growth capital to scale its AI defense solutions.
  • Wag! Group Co. PET fell 19.7% to $0.0939 in pre-market trading. Wag! Group shares fell more than 6% on Monday after the company announced it has initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in a Delaware court.
  • Whirlpool Corporation WHR shares fell 16.3% to $81.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 earnings guidance.
  • Harmonic Inc. HLIT fell 13.8% to $7.88 in pre-market trading after the company issued third-quarter guidance below estimates.

Photo via Shutterstock

