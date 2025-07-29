Why Celestica Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Celestica Inc. CLS rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results, raised its FY25 guidance, and issued third-quarter guidance above estimates.

Celestica reported quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.893 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.652 billion.

Celestica jumped 12.1% to $194.73 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc . SLRX shares gained 279.1% to $2.81 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced it has been granted an extension to meet Nasdaq’s equity and bid price standards.

. shares gained 279.1% to $2.81 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced it has been granted an extension to meet Nasdaq’s equity and bid price standards. Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. SCNI rose 66.8% to $3.42 in pre-market trading.

rose 66.8% to $3.42 in pre-market trading. ScanTech AI Systems Inc . STAI climbed 39.3% to $0.9350 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Visiontec Systems for the planned purchase of additional Sentinel fixed gantry CT inspection systems.

. climbed 39.3% to $0.9350 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Visiontec Systems for the planned purchase of additional Sentinel fixed gantry CT inspection systems. Shineco, Inc. SISI shares jumped 38% to $0.21 in pre-market trading after falling 13% on Monday.

shares jumped 38% to $0.21 in pre-market trading after falling 13% on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT gained 33.6% to $18.55 in pre-market trading following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recommendation to lift the voluntary hold on Elevidys, Sarepta's gene therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

gained 33.6% to $18.55 in pre-market trading following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recommendation to lift the voluntary hold on Elevidys, Sarepta's gene therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. FULC surged 20.7% to $9.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will present topline results from the 12 mg dose cohort of its Phase 1b PIONEER trial.

surged 20.7% to $9.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will present topline results from the 12 mg dose cohort of its Phase 1b PIONEER trial. Chart Industries, Inc . GTLS surged 16.5% to $200.50 in pre-market trading.

. surged 16.5% to $200.50 in pre-market trading. Cellectis S.A. CLLS gained 15.5% to $3.30 in pre-market trading. Cellectis will report its second quarter financial results on Aug. 4.

gained 15.5% to $3.30 in pre-market trading. Cellectis will report its second quarter financial results on Aug. 4. Donegal Group Inc. DGICB rose 13.5% to $17.30 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Monday.

Losers

AIM ImmunoTech Inc . AIM dipped 40.9% to $4.25 in pre-market trading. AIM ImmunoTech recently announced mid-year data from its Phase 2 DURIPANC trial.

. dipped 40.9% to $4.25 in pre-market trading. AIM ImmunoTech recently announced mid-year data from its Phase 2 DURIPANC trial. Bakkt Holdings, Inc . BKKT declined 40% to $10.31 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $75 million public offering.

. declined 40% to $10.31 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $75 million public offering. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc . WLGS dipped 37.5% to $0.0529 in pre-market trading. Wang & Lee Group announced a 250-to-1 shares consolidation.

. dipped 37.5% to $0.0529 in pre-market trading. Wang & Lee Group announced a 250-to-1 shares consolidation. Profusa, Inc . PFSA shares tumbled 34.5% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 185% on Monday.

. shares tumbled 34.5% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 185% on Monday. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc . EKSO fell 27.3% to $3.27 in pre-market trading after the company announced second-quarter results.

. fell 27.3% to $3.27 in pre-market trading after the company announced second-quarter results. Leslie’s, Inc . LESL fell 27.1% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after the company announced preliminary third quarter fiscal financial results.

. fell 27.1% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after the company announced preliminary third quarter fiscal financial results. VisionWave Holdings, Inc . VWAV declined 25.7% to $8.17 in pre-market trading. VisionWave Holdings shares jumped 368% on Monday after the company announced that it has secured $55 million in growth capital to scale its AI defense solutions.

. declined 25.7% to $8.17 in pre-market trading. VisionWave Holdings shares jumped 368% on Monday after the company announced that it has secured $55 million in growth capital to scale its AI defense solutions. Wag! Group Co. PET fell 19.7% to $0.0939 in pre-market trading. Wag! Group shares fell more than 6% on Monday after the company announced it has initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in a Delaware court.

fell 19.7% to $0.0939 in pre-market trading. Wag! Group shares fell more than 6% on Monday after the company announced it has initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in a Delaware court. Whirlpool Corporation WHR shares fell 16.3% to $81.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 earnings guidance.

shares fell 16.3% to $81.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 earnings guidance. Harmonic Inc. HLIT fell 13.8% to $7.88 in pre-market trading after the company issued third-quarter guidance below estimates.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock