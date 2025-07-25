July 25, 2025 4:01 AM 2 min read

Centene Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Centene Corporation CNC will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Friday, July 25.

Analysts expect the Saint Louis, Missouri-based company to report quarterly earnings at 23 cents per share, down from $2.42 per share in the year-ago period. Centene is projected to report quarterly revenue of $44.2 billion, compared to $39.84 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 1, Centene withdrew its previous 2025 GAAP and adjusted diluted EPS guidance, including the underlying guidance elements.

Centene shares dipped 9% to close at $26.76 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
  • Truist Securities analyst Ryan Macdonald maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $84 to $42 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • B of A Securities analyst Kevin Fishbeck downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and slashed the price target from $52 to $30 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.
  • Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $71 to $40 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $70 to $33 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.
  • UBS analyst A.J. Rice downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and decreased the price target from $80 to $45 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

Considering buying CNC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CNC Logo
CNCCentene Corp
$27.121.35%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.28
Growth
70.43
Quality
4.95
Value
93.10
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved