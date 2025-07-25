Centene Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Centene Corporation CNC will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Friday, July 25.

Analysts expect the Saint Louis, Missouri-based company to report quarterly earnings at 23 cents per share, down from $2.42 per share in the year-ago period. Centene is projected to report quarterly revenue of $44.2 billion, compared to $39.84 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 1, Centene withdrew its previous 2025 GAAP and adjusted diluted EPS guidance, including the underlying guidance elements.

Centene shares dipped 9% to close at $26.76 on Thursday.

Truist Securities analyst Ryan Macdonald maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $84 to $42 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

B of A Securities analyst Kevin Fishbeck downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and slashed the price target from $52 to $30 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $71 to $40 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $70 to $33 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

UBS analyst A.J. Rice downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and decreased the price target from $80 to $45 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

