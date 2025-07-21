July 21, 2025 10:52 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On SLB Following Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Schlumberger N.V. SLB reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2025 results on Friday.

Revenue fell 6% year over year to $8.55 billion, topping the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Adjusted earnings per share declined 13% to 74 cents, which aligns with analyst expectations.

“Looking ahead, assuming commodity prices stay range bound, we remain constructive for the second half of the year. This is supported by our position in key markets, the depth of our diversified portfolio, and our increased exposure to the growing production and recovery market through the acquisition of ChampionX. We will also continue to manage costs in line with market conditions as we remain focused on delivering peer-leading adjusted EBITDA margins,” commented SLB Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch.

SLB expects full-year 2025 capital investment, including capex, exploration data costs, and APS investments, to total approximately $2.4 billion, reflecting the impact of the ChampionX acquisition. This is down from $2.6 billion in 2024.

SLB shares gained 1.2% to trade at $33.73 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on SLB following earnings announcement.

  • Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained SLB with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $47 to $46.
  • Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors maintained the stock with a Positive and lowered the price target from $44 to $42.

Considering buying SLB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

