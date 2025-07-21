July 21, 2025 10:16 AM 2 min read

Galaxy Digital, Blaize Holdings, Verizon And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Galaxy Digital GLXY rose sharply during Monday's session after the company announced it has partnered with K Wave Media to accelerate Bitcoin treasury strategies and have access to greater institutional capital.

Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley maintained Galaxy Digital with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $34 to $36.

Galaxy Digital shares climbed 12% to $30.39 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN shares jumped 31.2% to $2.9550.
  • Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS gained 26.6% to $8.60. Navitas Semiconductor will report second-quarter financial results on Monday, Aug. 4.
  • AbCellera Biologics Inc. ABCL jumped 25.8% to $5.64.
  • Prime Medicine, Inc. PRME gained 19.8% to $4.95.
  • Blaize Holdings, Inc. BZAI gained 19.3% to $5.74. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy upgraded Blaize Holdings from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $3 to $6.
  • Ondas Holdings Inc. ONDS surged 17.7% to $2.6250. Ondas Holdings fully retired all outstanding convertible notes, eliminating debt burden.
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX rose 17.3% to $6.85.
  • Absci Corporation ABSI rose 16.4% to $3.6350.
  • SharpLink Gaming, Inc. SBET gained 15% to $33.31.
  • Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB rose 13.5% to $115.92.
  • IREN Limited IREN rose 11% to $19.92.
  • Power Solutions International, Inc. PSIX gained 10.1% to $99.09.
  • SentinelOne, Inc. S rose 9.7% to $19.75.
  • Plug Power Inc. PLUG gained 8.3% to $1.9413.
  • Rumble Inc. RUM gained 8.3% to $10.54.
  • Block, Inc. XYZ rose 8.1% to $78.69 after it was announced the stock will join the S&P 500.
  • Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR gained 6.5% to $14.28.
  • Verizon Communications Inc. VZ rose 3.5% to $42.26 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Photo via Shutterstock

