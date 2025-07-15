Grvt Launches On-Chain Investment Marketplace Featuring Institutional Strategies

Grvt on Tuesday announced it has launched a new product called "Strategies," described as the world's first compliant, peer-to-peer, on-chain investment marketplace.

Built on zkSync and governed by smart contracts, the platform allows users to allocate capital directly to investment strategies managed by institutional funds, trading firms, and professional crypto strategists.

The offering aims to address long-standing barriers to investing, such as lack of access, opaque gatekeeping, and high capital requirements, by using blockchain infrastructure to automate fund lifecycle mechanics.

Unlike traditional funds, all strategies on the platform are non-custodial and transparent by design. Deposits, allocations, and profit distribution are executed via smart contracts.

Historical performance, asset allocations, and methodology are publicly visible on-chain.

According to the company, initial strategy managers include firms like Ampersan, AllDeFi, b-cube.ai, and Rogue Traders.

The strategies vary from AI-driven quant trading models to thematic portfolios and DeFi-native alpha capture plays.

Four additional strategies are expected to go live in July, with a total of 15 strategy managers expected by the end of 2025. The company forecasts a total value locked (TVL) of $100 million.

Hong Yea, Co-Founder and CEO of Grvt, said, "We believe growing your wealth should feel as natural as sending a message or booking a ride."

Speaking with Benzinga, Yea acknowledged the evolving regulatory climate, stating: "Feasibility has significantly improved compared to the past few years, as global regulatory frameworks are becoming clearer."

He also pointed to Grvt's dual focus on compliance and decentralization: "Grvt is probably the only platform that combines both regulatory compliance and privacy protections."

Asked about risk mitigation in peer-to-peer models, Yea said, "One of the upcoming features in development at Grvt is a smart contract-based maximum drawdown protection mechanism… When triggered, positions will be unwound and returned to users without any manual intervention."

The firm emphasized that risk disclosure remains central to its architecture.

"Clear risk disclosure is essential, investors need to understand what they're exposed to," Yea said. "The goal is not just to reduce risk, but to make risk exposure transparent and trustless by design."

On the performance and transparency of algorithmic strategies, Yea said, "Currently, AI primarily helps humans to make more informed and faster decisions."

He added that Grvt aims to offer "AI-driven funds of funds services," where AI helps allocate capital across a diverse set of strategies.

To mark the launch, Grvt is offering early users a 20% APR booster and bonus EcoPoints toward a future token airdrop, available until July 29.

A mobile app release is expected in Q4 2025.

The company reiterated its non-custodial model and non-involvement in managing user assets.

All strategy providers operate independently. "Grvt provides technology solutions and smart contract infrastructure for digital asset management but does not offer financial, investment, or advisory services," the company stated in its official release.

