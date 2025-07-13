Trump Says US Will Supply Ukraine With Patriot Missiles: 'Putin Really Surprised A Lot Of People. He Talks Nice And Bombs Everybody In The Evening'

President Donald Trump has declared plans to send Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine as a countermeasure against the ongoing Russian aggression in the region.

What Happened: Trump revealed his intention to supply Ukraine with Patriot missiles on Sunday, as reported by Reuters. This move is in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing resistance to ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

“Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening. But there’s a little bit of a problem there. I don’t like it,” said Trump while addressing the matter of the mobile interceptor missile surface-to-air missile system, according to the report.

While the exact number of missiles to be sent remains undisclosed, Trump assured that the European Union would reimburse the United States for the costs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been seeking additional defensive capabilities to counter daily missile and drone attacks from Russia. Trump confirmed the decision at Joint Base Andrews, stating, “We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need.”

Trump said, “We basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military equipment. They are going to pay us 100% for that, and that’s the way we want it.”

Why It Matters: This decision follows a series of events that have escalated tensions between the U.S. and Russia. In May, Trump criticized Putin’s actions in Ukraine, calling him “absolutely crazy” after a major aerial assault by Russia on Ukraine.

In July, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth paused weapons shipments to Ukraine without informing the White House, causing internal confusion and requiring explanations to Congress and Ukrainian officials.

Shortly after, Trump hinted at a significant announcement regarding the U.S. stance on Russia on Monday, expressing disappointment with Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Photo Courtesy: Joshua Sukoff on Shutterstock.com

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal