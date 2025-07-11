Frequency Electronics, Capricor Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 300 points on Friday.

Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. FEIM fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported results for the fourth quarter.

Frequency Electronics reported earnings of 34 cents per share for the fourth quarter, up from 28 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company’s sales rose to $19.986 million from $15.576 million.

Frequency Electronics shares dipped 5.4% to $21.44 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc . CAPR declined 44% to $6.39 in pre-market trading after the company issued regulatory update on Deramiocel BLA for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

. declined 44% to $6.39 in pre-market trading after the company issued regulatory update on Deramiocel BLA for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Youlife Group Inc . YOUL fell 23.2% to $3.84 in pre-market trading after dipping 82% on Thursday.

. fell 23.2% to $3.84 in pre-market trading after dipping 82% on Thursday. Civista Bancshares, Inc . CIVB dipped 12.5% to $21.72 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of public offering of common shares.

. dipped 12.5% to $21.72 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of public offering of common shares. Resolute Holdings Management, Inc . RHLD shares fell 9.5% to $36.01 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Thursday.

. shares fell 9.5% to $36.01 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Thursday. Scage Future SCAG fell 7.7% to $6.19 in pre-market trading.

fell 7.7% to $6.19 in pre-market trading. Albemarle Corporation ALB fell 4% to $71.67 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.

