This Coinbase Global Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Timur Braziler downgraded Columbia Banking System, Inc. COLB from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $29 to $27. Columbia Banking System shares closed at $25.07 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright downgraded Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $364 to $266. Molina Healthcare shares closed at $237.22 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho downgraded the rating for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $66 to $67. Cheesecake Factory shares closed at $64.14 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • TD Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna downgraded Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $500 to $480. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $463.06 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mike Colonnese downgraded the rating for Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN from Buy to Sell and slashed the price target from $305 to $300. Coinbase Global shares closed at $373.85 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

