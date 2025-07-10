Why WK Kellogg Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 50%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of WK Kellogg Co KLG rose sharply in today's pre-market trading following a WSJ report suggesting Ferrero is nearing a deal to acquire the company.

Family-owned Italian candy company Ferrero is closing in on a deal to acquire cereal maker WK Kellogg for roughly $3 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report. People familiar with the matter reportedly said a deal could be completed as soon as this week.

WK Kellogg shares jumped 50.2% to $26.31 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Steakholder Foods Ltd . STKH surged 137.6% to $4.16 in pre-market trading.

. surged 137.6% to $4.16 in pre-market trading. GIBO Holdings Limited GIBO climbed 51.4% to $0.0512 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Wednesday.

climbed 51.4% to $0.0512 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc . NRIX rose 51.1% to $20.00 in pre-market trading as the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter results.

. rose 51.1% to $20.00 in pre-market trading as the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter results. IGC Pharma, Inc . IGC jumped 51.1% to $0.5550 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Wednesday. IGC Pharma has been making significant strides in its field. In June, the company highlighted its fiscal year 2025 with clinical progress and Alzheimer's drug development advances. This included the presentation of a scientific poster titled "Genetic Toxicity Evaluation Of Melatonin In The Bacterial Reverse Mutation Assay," at the 2025 Genetic Toxicology Association Annual Meeting.

. jumped 51.1% to $0.5550 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Wednesday. IGC Pharma has been making significant strides in its field. In June, the company highlighted its fiscal year 2025 with clinical progress and Alzheimer's drug development advances. This included the presentation of a scientific poster titled "Genetic Toxicity Evaluation Of Melatonin In The Bacterial Reverse Mutation Assay," at the 2025 Genetic Toxicology Association Annual Meeting. Klotho Neurosciences, Inc . KLTO gained 43.1% to $1.96 in pre-market trading as the company was granted FDA Orphan Drug designation for KLTO-202 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

. gained 43.1% to $1.96 in pre-market trading as the company was granted FDA Orphan Drug designation for KLTO-202 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. NuCana plc NCNA gained 37.4% to $0.0831 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Wednesday.

gained 37.4% to $0.0831 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Wednesday. Pop Culture Group Co., Lt d CPOP gained 29.4% to $0.9000 in pre-market trading. Pop Culture Group, a China-based company focused on developing and hosting hip-hop and other entertainment events, completed a private placement on July 4, 2025.

d gained 29.4% to $0.9000 in pre-market trading. Pop Culture Group, a China-based company focused on developing and hosting hip-hop and other entertainment events, completed a private placement on July 4, 2025. POET Technologies In c. POET gained 15% to $7.01 in pre-market trading after climbing 18% on Wednesday.

c. gained 15% to $7.01 in pre-market trading after climbing 18% on Wednesday. ProKidney Corp. PROK gained 13.8% to $4.94 in pre-market trading as investors continue to cheer statistically significant and clinically meaningful results from its Phase 2 REGEN-007 trial for rilparencel.

Losers

Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO dipped 36.6% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. Ultragenyx and Mereo BioPharma announced UX143 Phase 3 orbit study for osteogenesis imperfecta progressing to final analysis.

dipped 36.6% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. Ultragenyx and Mereo BioPharma announced UX143 Phase 3 orbit study for osteogenesis imperfecta progressing to final analysis. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc . CELZ shares tumbled 25.3% to $2.93 in pre-market trading. Creative Medical Technology has received a notice of allowance for a U.S. patent titled “Treatment Of Heart Failure And/Or Post Infarct Pathological Remodeling By Ex Vivo Reprogrammed Immune Cells.”

. shares tumbled 25.3% to $2.93 in pre-market trading. Creative Medical Technology has received a notice of allowance for a U.S. patent titled “Treatment Of Heart Failure And/Or Post Infarct Pathological Remodeling By Ex Vivo Reprogrammed Immune Cells.” Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc . RARE fell 21.3% to $32.50 in pre-market trading. Ultragenyx and Mereo BioPharma announced UX143 Phase 3 orbit study for osteogenesis imperfecta progressing to final analysis.

. fell 21.3% to $32.50 in pre-market trading. Ultragenyx and Mereo BioPharma announced UX143 Phase 3 orbit study for osteogenesis imperfecta progressing to final analysis. Basel Medical Group Lt d BMGL dipped 17.2% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 99% on Wednesday.

d dipped 17.2% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 99% on Wednesday. M ethode Electronics, Inc . MEI fell 15.1% to $8.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS miss.

. fell 15.1% to $8.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS miss. Aethlon Medical, Inc . AEMD fell 13.2% to $1.26 in pre-market trading.

. fell 13.2% to $1.26 in pre-market trading. Delixy Holdings Limited DLXY declined 11.4% to $4.38 in pre-market trading after gaining 24% on Wednesday.

declined 11.4% to $4.38 in pre-market trading after gaining 24% on Wednesday. Wolfspeed, Inc . WOLF declined 11% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Wednesday.

. declined 11% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Wednesday. Scage Future SCAG shares fell 10.5% to $5.89 in pre-market trading after gaining over 56% on Wednesday.

shares fell 10.5% to $5.89 in pre-market trading after gaining over 56% on Wednesday. Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR fell 7.7% to $61.60 in pre-market trading. BitMine Immersion Technologies shares dipped 40% on Wednesday after the company filed for a mixed shelf.

