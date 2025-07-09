July 9, 2025 10:21 AM 2 min read

This Thermo Fisher Scientific Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • UBS analyst Dan Leonard downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $500 to $460. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares closed at $426.17 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa downgraded the rating for Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $259 to $288. Norfolk Southern shares closed at $261.20 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel downgraded T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS from Sector Weight to Underweight and maintained the price target of $200. T-Mobile shares closed at $235.97 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • TD Cowen analyst John Kernan downgraded the rating for PVH Corp. PVH from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $98 to $74. PVH shares closed at $73.85 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst George Staphos downgraded Ball Corporation BALL from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $67 to $66. Ball shares closed at $58.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying TMO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BALL Logo
BALLBall Corp
$58.00-1.29%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
51.41
Growth
70.02
Quality
17.02
Value
6.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
NSC Logo
NSCNorfolk Southern Corp
$261.630.16%
PVH Logo
PVHPVH Corp
$71.71-2.90%
TMO Logo
TMOThermo Fisher Scientific Inc
$424.00-0.51%
TMUS Logo
TMUST-Mobile US Inc
$232.44-1.50%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved