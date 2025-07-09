This Thermo Fisher Scientific Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

UBS analyst Dan Leonard downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc . TMO from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $500 to $460. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares closed at $426.17 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $500 to $460. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares closed at $426.17 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa downgraded the rating for Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $259 to $288. Norfolk Southern shares closed at $261.20 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $259 to $288. Norfolk Southern shares closed at $261.20 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel downgraded T-Mobile US, Inc . TMUS from Sector Weight to Underweight and maintained the price target of $200. T-Mobile shares closed at $235.97 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Sector Weight to Underweight and maintained the price target of $200. T-Mobile shares closed at $235.97 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. TD Cowen analyst John Kernan downgraded the rating for PVH Corp. PVH from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $98 to $74. PVH shares closed at $73.85 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $98 to $74. PVH shares closed at $73.85 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. B of A Securities analyst George Staphos downgraded Ball Corporation BALL from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $67 to $66. Ball shares closed at $58.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying TMO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock