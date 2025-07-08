Microchip Technology, Tesla, Humacyte And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling over 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP rose sharply during Tuesday's session.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained Microchip Technology with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $78 to $85.

Microchip Technology shares jumped 4.1% to $74.36 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Humacyte, Inc . HUMA shares jumped 27.4% to $2.7690. Humacyte announced Symvess has been awarded Electronic Catalog Listing approval from the US Defense Logistics Agency.

. shares jumped 27.4% to $2.7690. Humacyte announced Symvess has been awarded Electronic Catalog Listing approval from the US Defense Logistics Agency. Wolfspeed, Inc . WOLF rose 18.2% to $2.7300 after nearly doubling on Monday. Wolfspeed shares have soared in recent sessions as investors anticipate a potential turnaround for the company after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week.

. rose 18.2% to $2.7300 after nearly doubling on Monday. Wolfspeed shares have soared in recent sessions as investors anticipate a potential turnaround for the company after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week. SharpLink Gaming, In c. SBET gained 16.4% to $14.75. SharpLink Gaming announced the acquisition of an additional 7,689 ETH for the week June 28 through July 4, 2025.

c. gained 16.4% to $14.75. SharpLink Gaming announced the acquisition of an additional 7,689 ETH for the week June 28 through July 4, 2025. SoundHound AI, Inc . SOUN jumped 16.4% to $13.28.

. jumped 16.4% to $13.28. Bitmine Immersion Technologies, In c. BMNR shares rose 16% to $124.66.

c. shares rose 16% to $124.66. QuantumScape Corporation QS climbed 15.2% to $8.07.

climbed 15.2% to $8.07. Opendoor Technologies In c. OPEN gained 14% to $0.7153. Opendoor Technologies will report second quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended June 30, following the close of the market on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

c. gained 14% to $0.7153. Opendoor Technologies will report second quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended June 30, following the close of the market on Tuesday, Aug. 5. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC surged 13.2% to $20.87.

surged 13.2% to $20.87. Anbio Biotechnology NNNN rose 13% to $44.45.

rose 13% to $44.45. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc . RXRX gained 12.8% to $5.57.

. gained 12.8% to $5.57. Moderna, Inc . MRNA rose 9.4% to $32.73.

. rose 9.4% to $32.73. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd . SHG gained 8.8% to $50.44.

. gained 8.8% to $50.44. Concentrix Corporation CNXC rose 7.7% to $61.05.

rose 7.7% to $61.05. Albemarle Corporation ALB shares rose 7.6% to $70.47.

shares rose 7.6% to $70.47. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT gained 7.3% to $11.69.

gained 7.3% to $11.69. Woori Financial Group Inc . WF rose 7% to $54.09.

. rose 7% to $54.09. Intel Corporation INTC rose 5.7% to $23.26.

rose 5.7% to $23.26. Dow Inc . DOW gained 5.7% to $29.05. Dow announced it will shut down three European plants, which may result in up to $790 million worth of asset write-downs.

. gained 5.7% to $29.05. Dow announced it will shut down three European plants, which may result in up to $790 million worth of asset write-downs. Celanese Corporation CE rose 4.7% to $60.79. Celanese announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Tuesday, August 12.

rose 4.7% to $60.79. Celanese announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Tuesday, August 12. Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained 3.1% to $303.14. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently announced plans to launch a new political party. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated Tesla with an Outperform rating and maintained a $500 price target, while Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $390 to $375.

