MSC Industrial Direct Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q3 Results

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. MSM posted better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal third quarter of 2025 on Tuesday.

Net sales slipped 0.8% year over year to $971.1 million but edged past the consensus estimate of $970.23 million. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.08, down 18.8% year over year, topping analysts’ expectations of $1.03.

"The fiscal third quarter included encouraging data points, such as core customer sequential improvement, continued momentum in our high-touch solutions and a building productivity pipeline. Looking longer term, we remain steadfast in our commitment to restoring performance consistent with our long-term objectives of growing to 400 basis points or more above the IP Index and expanding operating margins to the mid-teens," commented Erik Gershwind, Chief Executive Officer.

MSC expects fourth-quarter average daily sales to range from a decline of 0.5% to a gain of 1.5%, with an adjusted operating margin of 8.5% to 9%. For fiscal year 2025, the company expects a free cash flow conversion of ~120% and capital expenditures of ~$100 million-$110 million.

MSC shares fell 0.8% to trade at $89.53 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on MSC following earnings announcement.

  • Stephens & Co. analyst Tommy Moll maintained MSC Industrial Direct with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $85 to $90.
  • Baird analyst David Manthey maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $84 to $95.
  • Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert maintained MSC Industrial Direct with a Hold and raised the price target from $74 to $84.

Overview
