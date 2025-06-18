June 18, 2025 10:47 AM 1 min read

Nike Expectations 'Too High,' Analyst Cuts Price Target Ahead Of Earnings

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

The wait for a turnaround in Nike Inc's NKE business is not over, as analysts expect trends to remain challenging in the near term.

The Nike Analyst: Analyst Tom Nikic maintained a Buy rating, while reducing the price target from $75 to $66.

The Nike Thesis: While there is modest upside to the company's fourth-quarter earnings, it is due to conservative guidance, Nikic said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Street expectations for Nike's performance in fiscal 2026 appear "too high," he added.

Tariffs could lower the company's gross margin by 200-250 basis points, translating to a negative impact of 50 cents per share to earnings, the analyst stated.

"While we believe that last year’s change in leadership will eventually lead to brighter days for Nike, the company still has a lot of work to do to reignite brand heat and clean up the marketplace," he further wrote.

NKE Price Action: Shares of Nike had risen by 0.53% to $60.32 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
NKE Logo
NKENike Inc
$60.270.44%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
16.56
Growth
35.03
Quality
15.90
Value
57.53
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved