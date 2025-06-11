Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

Comcast Corporation CMCSA

Dividend Yield: 3.71%

3.71% Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating with a price target of $36 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating with a price target of $36 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $38 to $37 on April 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $38 to $37 on April 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Recent News: On Monday, Walt Disney Co. DIS and Comcast finally resolved their years-long dispute over Hulu, with former agreeing to pay an additional sum to acquire Comcast’s remaining stake in the streaming platform.

On Monday, Walt Disney Co. and Comcast finally resolved their years-long dispute over Hulu, with former agreeing to pay an additional sum to acquire Comcast’s remaining stake in the streaming platform. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest CMCSA news.

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC

Dividend Yield: 3.82%

3.82% JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $116 to $104 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $116 to $104 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $103 on April 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Jason Bazinet reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $103 on April 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: On April 15, Omnicom Group reported worse-than-expected first-quarter revenue results.

On April 15, Omnicom Group reported worse-than-expected first-quarter revenue results. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest OMC news

AT&T Inc. T

Dividend Yield: 3.91%

3.91% Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $32 to $34 on April 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $32 to $34 on April 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Scotiabank analyst Maher Yaghi maintained a Sector Outperform rating and increased the price target from $29 to $29.5 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Maher Yaghi maintained a Sector Outperform rating and increased the price target from $29 to $29.5 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: AT&T expanded nation’s largest fiber network, now reaching more than 30 million fiber locations.

AT&T expanded nation’s largest fiber network, now reaching more than 30 million fiber locations. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest T news

