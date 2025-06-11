Oracle Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Oracle Corporation ORCL will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 11.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share, up from $1.63 per share in the year-ago period. Oracle projects to report quarterly revenue at $15.59 billion, compared to $14.29 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has missed revenue estimates in two straight quarters and missed estimates in seven of the past 10 quarters overall.

Oracle shares gained 0.2% to close at $177.48 on Tuesday.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $160 to $186 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $160 to $175 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $190 to $200 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Market Perform rating and increased the price target from $175 to $200 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Guggenheim analyst John Difucci reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $220 on June 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

