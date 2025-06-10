High Altitude, Higher Risk: Tradr Launches Leveraged Plays On Archer Aviation, Upstart

Tradr ETFs is doubling down on the future of flight and fintech, unveiling two new leveraged funds that target daily gains from two of the market's most volatile innovation plays: Archer Aviation ACHR and Upstart Holdings UPST.

What Happened: The firm on Monday rolled out the Tradr 2X Long ACHR Daily ETF ARCX and Tradr 2X Long UPST Daily ETF UPSX, designed to deliver twice the daily return of their underlying stocks.

The launches mark the first time leveraged ETFs have been tied directly to these individual companies—one a developer of electric aircraft, the other an AI-powered consumer lender. The products expand Tradr's push into the single-stock ETF space, appealing to short-term traders hungry for high-risk, high-reward exposure without using options or margin.

Each ETF carries an expense ratio of 1.30%.

Also Read: Citi Sees M&A Rebound: Financial ETFs May Finally Catch A Bid

Why It Matters: The introduction follows Tradr’s recent foray into single-stock leveraged products, after Tradr 2X Long TEM Daily ETF TEMT, Tradr 2X Long QBTS Daily ETF QBTX, and Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF APPX.

Tradr set headlines ablaze in 2022 by becoming one of the first two investment firms to introduce single-stock leveraged ETFs, launching funds based on Tesla TSLA and Nvidia NVDA, the Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF TSLQ and the Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF NVDX, respectively.

With these additions, Tradr’s product roster now comprises 12 leveraged ETFs. The funds are designed to appeal to active traders seeking to profit from short-term direction without the risk of options or margin trading.

While leveraged ETFs have the potential to bring higher gains, they also exaggerate losses and are not generally suggested to long-term investors. These items are structured to provide their desired exposure on a daily basis and can deviate from anticipated performance if kept for a period of days because of compounding.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock