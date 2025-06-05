Why MongoDB Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 16%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. MDB rose sharply in today's pre-market trading reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Wednesday.

MongoDB raised its outlook for fiscal 2026. The company said it now expects full-year revenue of $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion, up from prior guidance of $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. MongoDB expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $2.94 and $3.12 per share, up from a previous forecast of $2.44 to $2.62 per share

MongoDB shares jumped 16.6% to $232.78 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

MKDWELL Tech Inc . MKDW shares jumped 232% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday.

. shares jumped 232% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday. Ctrl Group Limited MCTR surged 99.9% to $30.79 in pre-market trading after dipping 53% on Wednesday.

surged 99.9% to $30.79 in pre-market trading after dipping 53% on Wednesday. Liminatus Pharma, Inc. LIMN jumped 54.4% to $19.64 in pre-market trading after jumping 133% on Wednesday.

jumped 54.4% to $19.64 in pre-market trading after jumping 133% on Wednesday. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. CTNT rose 48.5% to $2.11 in pre-market trading. Cheetah Net Supply Chain recently reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results..

rose 48.5% to $2.11 in pre-market trading. Cheetah Net Supply Chain recently reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.. Planet Labs PBC PL surged 23.7% to $4.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter sales beat and raised its FY26 sales guidance.

surged 23.7% to $4.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter sales beat and raised its FY26 sales guidance. IperionX Limited IPX gained 22.9% to $30.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday.

gained 22.9% to $30.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc . VRNT climbed 20.5% to $22.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

. climbed 20.5% to $22.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. Silo Pharma, Inc. SILO gained 14.4% to $0.6526 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Wednesday.

gained 14.4% to $0.6526 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. BW rose 12.4% to $0.9100 in pre-market trading after the company announced an agreement to sell its Diamond Power International Business.

Losers

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc . HSDT shares dipped 80.1% to $0.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $9.1 million public offering.

. shares dipped 80.1% to $0.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $9.1 million public offering. Cibus, Inc . CBUS shares fell 21.6% to $1.85 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.

. shares fell 21.6% to $1.85 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering. Mullen Automotive, Inc . MULN fell 21.6% to $12.60 in pre-market trading. Mullen Automotive shares jumped 199% on Wednesday after the company announced it entered into securities purchase agreements following its 1-for-100 reverse stock split.

. fell 21.6% to $12.60 in pre-market trading. Mullen Automotive shares jumped 199% on Wednesday after the company announced it entered into securities purchase agreements following its 1-for-100 reverse stock split. Nyxoah SA NYXH fell 15.8% to $6.50 in pre-market trading.

fell 15.8% to $6.50 in pre-market trading. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc . CHPT shares tumbled 14% to $0.7620 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued second-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

. shares tumbled 14% to $0.7620 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued second-quarter sales guidance below estimates. Mustang Bio, Inc . MBIO shares fell 12.4% to $1.13 in pre-market trading.

. shares fell 12.4% to $1.13 in pre-market trading. BARK, Inc . BARK declined 11.8% to $1.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported a fourth-quarter sales miss.

. declined 11.8% to $1.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported a fourth-quarter sales miss. Kairos Pharma, Ltd. KAPA fell 11.8% to $0.4590 in pre-market trading. The company recently presented data on its GITR ligand agonist KROS101 at ASCO 2025.

fell 11.8% to $0.4590 in pre-market trading. The company recently presented data on its GITR ligand agonist KROS101 at ASCO 2025. Chagee Holdings Limited CHA fell 8.1% to $32.25 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday.

fell 8.1% to $32.25 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday. PVH Corp. PVH dipped 8.1% to $74.17 in pre-market trading. PVH posted upbeat earnings for the first quarter, but cut its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $12.40 to $12.75 to a new range of $10.75 to $11, versus the $12.52 analyst estimate.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock