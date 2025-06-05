Why MongoDB Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 16%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. MDB rose sharply in today's pre-market trading reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Wednesday.
MongoDB raised its outlook for fiscal 2026. The company said it now expects full-year revenue of $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion, up from prior guidance of $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. MongoDB expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $2.94 and $3.12 per share, up from a previous forecast of $2.44 to $2.62 per share
MongoDB shares jumped 16.6% to $232.78 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- MKDWELL Tech Inc. MKDW shares jumped 232% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday.
- Ctrl Group Limited MCTR surged 99.9% to $30.79 in pre-market trading after dipping 53% on Wednesday.
- Liminatus Pharma, Inc. LIMN jumped 54.4% to $19.64 in pre-market trading after jumping 133% on Wednesday.
- Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. CTNT rose 48.5% to $2.11 in pre-market trading. Cheetah Net Supply Chain recently reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results..
- Planet Labs PBC PL surged 23.7% to $4.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter sales beat and raised its FY26 sales guidance.
- IperionX Limited IPX gained 22.9% to $30.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday.
- Verint Systems Inc. VRNT climbed 20.5% to $22.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
- Silo Pharma, Inc. SILO gained 14.4% to $0.6526 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Wednesday.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. BW rose 12.4% to $0.9100 in pre-market trading after the company announced an agreement to sell its Diamond Power International Business.
Losers
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT shares dipped 80.1% to $0.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $9.1 million public offering.
- Cibus, Inc. CBUS shares fell 21.6% to $1.85 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN fell 21.6% to $12.60 in pre-market trading. Mullen Automotive shares jumped 199% on Wednesday after the company announced it entered into securities purchase agreements following its 1-for-100 reverse stock split.
- Nyxoah SA NYXH fell 15.8% to $6.50 in pre-market trading.
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT shares tumbled 14% to $0.7620 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued second-quarter sales guidance below estimates.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. MBIO shares fell 12.4% to $1.13 in pre-market trading.
- BARK, Inc. BARK declined 11.8% to $1.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported a fourth-quarter sales miss.
- Kairos Pharma, Ltd. KAPA fell 11.8% to $0.4590 in pre-market trading. The company recently presented data on its GITR ligand agonist KROS101 at ASCO 2025.
- Chagee Holdings Limited CHA fell 8.1% to $32.25 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday.
- PVH Corp. PVH dipped 8.1% to $74.17 in pre-market trading. PVH posted upbeat earnings for the first quarter, but cut its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $12.40 to $12.75 to a new range of $10.75 to $11, versus the $12.52 analyst estimate.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.