Why Blueprint Medicines Shares Are Trading Higher By 27%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC rose sharply in today's pre-market trading.
Sanofi SA SNY announced plans to acquire Blueprint Medicines for $9.5 billion.
Blueprint Medicines shares jumped 26.9% to $128.62 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. LYRA shares jumped 199% to $14.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive results from the ENLIGHTEN 2 Phase 3 trial of LYR-210 achieving statistically significant results for primary and key secondary endpoints in the treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS).
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM rose 93.2% to $4.81 in pre-market trading.
- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. VERA surged 69% to $32.02 in pre-market trading after the company said Atacicept ORIGIN Phase 3 trial met primary endpoint of reduction in UPCR for IgAN treatment.
- Brand Engagement Network, Inc. BNAI jumped 68.5% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Friday.
- Basel Medical Group Ltd BMGL surged 51.4% to $9.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 485% on Friday.
- Black Spade Acquisition II Co BSII gained 37.3% to $13.29 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Friday.
- DigiAsia Corp. FAAS climbed 27.7% to $1.6990 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Friday.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF rose 25.6% to $7.32 in pre-market trading.
- BioNTech SE BNTX gained 14.1% to $109.32 in pre-market trading. BioNTech and Bristol Myers Squibb announced a global strategic partnership to co-develop and co-commercialize next-generation bispecific antibody candidate BNT327 broadly for multiple solid tumor types
Losers
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS shares dipped 23.2% to $3.77 in pre-market trading. ReShape Lifesciences entered into equity distribution agreement relating to sale of up to $9.7 million of shares of common stock.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU shares fell 22.6% to $0.7500 in pre-market trading after the company announced suspension of Nasdaq trading.
- Silexion Therapeutics Corp SLXN fell 20.2% to $0.8300 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday.
- SharpLink Gaming, Inc. SBET declined 18.4% to $62.60 in pre-market trading after the company filed for mixed shelf offering.
- ContextLogic Inc. LOGC shares tumbled 18.3% to $6.70 in pre-market trading. ContextLogic will commence trading on the OTC Markets and delist from the Nasdaq.
- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. XLO fell 17.9% to $0.8788 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- Super League Enterprise, Inc. SLE fell 16.4% to $0.1629 in today's pre-market trading. Super League Enterprise, on Friday, announced a registered direct offering.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd TIRX dipped 16% to $1.68 in pre-market trading. TIAN RUIXIANG shares gained 8% on Friday after the company announced plans to buy Ucare for $150 million in an all-stock deal.
- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. LUCD shares fell 15.1% to $1.18 in pre-market trading. Lucid Diagnostics may offer sell shares of common stock of up to $25 MILLION.
- Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL fell 9.2% to $4.78 in pre-market trading.
