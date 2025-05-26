'The Money Is Meaningless At This Point,' Says A 31-Year-Old Hedge Fund Professional Still Working 7 Days A Week

A 31-year-old investment professional at a credit hedge fund has stunned Reddit users by claiming he has more than $13 million in assets, yet still chooses to work every single day.

It's About The Thrill of Being Right

Posting under the handle u/pocketacez, the anonymous user shared a screenshot of his account in the r/Rich subreddit, showing a total asset value of $13,067,710.

“I work every single day, but this does not mean 15-hour days each day,” he wrote. “The weekends are much more sparse — sometimes the entire weekend, sometimes just an hour to log in and read some stuff.”

While some people questioned why he continues grinding despite being financially set for life, he made it clear: “The money is meaningless at this point, a $10 million payday (like $4.5 million after taxes) literally cannot change my life. But you do it for the thrill of being good at something.”

He works in a niche corner of finance that specializes in credit, and although his base salary is $150,000, he emphasized that bonuses are where the real earnings come from. “In my field, the bonus is the only real thing that matters,” he said.

His monthly expenses are just as eye-popping. According to him, his credit card bill runs between $15,000 and $20,000 a month, and he pays about $30,000 in mortgage and interest payments across two properties. That helps explain why he keeps over $200,000 in checking: “Travel, general purchases, restaurants, etc.”

When asked if he’d still work if he won the lottery, his answer was straightforward: “I always ask myself what I’d be doing if I won $1 billion in the lottery… the answer is always the same, I love what I’m doing, and I’ll keep doing it.”

The thread attracted thousands of upvotes and a flood of comments, ranging from admiration to criticism. Some joked about being adopted, while others questioned his work-life balance. One wrote, “All that money and still looking for validation from strangers on the internet? Go live your life.”

He responded by sharing more about his background: raised middle class in the Southern U.S., worked at McDonald’s as a teen, and used early savings to buy stocks. He eventually went to an Ivy League school, and then landed on Wall Street before moving into the hedge fund space.

“Yes, I can retire, but the boredom would kill me,” he said. “I work hard not because I have to at this point, it’s because I want to.”

As for advice? He suggests focusing on long-term growth. “If it’s money you’re chasing, you’ll never have it. If it’s passion you have, then the money will come so fast you won’t know what to do with it.”

