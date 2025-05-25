HBO Execs Defend Their Association With J.K. Rowling As New Harry Potter Series Starts Casting. There's A Lot At Stake

The world was undeniably once in love with Harry Potter. HBO hopes that it still is, despite its author’s contentious opinions.

The books have sold 230 million copies in the U.S. and 600 million worldwide, making it the bestselling book series of all time, according to U.S. publisher Scholastic SCHL. The Numbers show the film franchise having grossed over $9.5 billion.

Now, however, the Potter brand has become a lightning rod for debate due to its author, J.K. Rowling‘s divisive views on transgender women. As HBO casts for the new Harry Potter series, executives have been forced to defend their decision to promote Rowling’s most famous creation further.

HBO Has Been In Business With Rowling For 25 Years

“The decision to be in business with J.K. Rowling is not new for us. We’ve been in business for 25 years,” HBO’s chief content officer, Casey Bloys, said recently on “The Town” podcast. According to Variety, HBO and the new cast members have already faced criticism for being involved with Rowling.

On the podcast, Bloys was asked if he feared Rowling’s trans views could affect the show’s success. “We already have a show on HBO from her called ‘C.B. Strike' that we do with the BBC,” he responded, “It’s pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She’s entitled to them. ‘Harry Potter' is not secretly being infused with anything. And if you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter.”

Rowling Actively Involved In the Harry Potter Reboot

Rowling’s role in the new reboot is far from passive. Last year, Bloys told reporters that Rowling was “very, very involved in the process of selecting” showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod for the new series.

“We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to the power of friendship, resolve and acceptance,” an HBO statement said. “J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

Heavy Investment

HBO is investing heavily in the new series, which it expects to enjoy the same success as its other top-rated shows. “You know we make shows at this scale with ‘House of the Dragon,' ‘Game of Thrones,'" Bloys told Deadline in March. “I imagine it will be that scale or higher. The shorter answer is whatever it takes to make a quality show.”

Deadline reported that “House of the Dragon” cost nearly $200 million with an additional $100 million spent on a marketing campaign for its debut season — the most ever in HBO’s history.

HBO is clearly hoping for a big return on their investment with Harry Potter. “We’ve not been shy about our excitement around Harry Potter,” David Zaslav, CEO of HBO parent Warner Bros. Discovery WBD, told said on the company’s Q4 earnings call in 2023. “I was in London a few weeks ago with Casey [Bloys] and Channing [Dungey, chair of Warner Bros Television] and we spent some real time with J.K. and her team,” he said. “Both sides are just thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great.”

Continued Public Appetite For All Things Potter

The success of the “Harry Potter and The Cursed Child” stage production saw Rowling’s production company earn $10.5 million in 2023, according to Deadline. Forbes reported that the London stage show has sold over 3 million tickets, and the Broadway and Chicago shows has grossed over $250 million to date, showing the continued appetite for Potter-related entertainment.

According to the Times of London’s “Rich List”, Rowling is a billionaire and would be wealthier had she not given away £200 million ($267 million) of her fortune in philanthropy.

Bloys told Deadline he expects the HBO series to arrive in late 2026 or early 2027.

Image: Shutterstock