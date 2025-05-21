May 21, 2025 3:30 PM 1 min read

SQQQ Jumps Nearly 5% As Bond Market Selloff Sends Tech Stocks Sliding

by Henry Khederian Benzinga Editor
The ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF SQQQ, which aims to deliver three times the inverse performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index, rose 4.85% to $24.74 Wednesday afternoon amid a sharp selloff in U.S. Treasuries and tech stocks.

What To Know: SQQQ gains value when the Nasdaq-100 falls, making it a popular hedge during market downturns, especially for high-growth tech shares sensitive to interest rates. Wednesday's surge came after long-term Treasury yields soared past 5%, sparking a broad decline in rate-sensitive equities.

The spike followed a disappointing $16 billion U.S. Treasury auction for 20-year bonds, which drew weak demand. The bid-to-cover ratio came in at just 2.46, while primary dealers were forced to absorb nearly 17% of the issuance.

Investors are growing uneasy over rising deficits tied to President Donald Trump's proposed $4.1 trillion tax-cut plan, fueling concerns about fiscal sustainability.

Yields on the 30-year Treasury surged to 5.08%, their highest since October 2023. That pushed bond prices, and interest-rate-sensitive stocks, sharply lower, boosting inverse ETFs like SQQQ in the process.

