'This Industry Is Recession Proof And AI Resistant'—A Small Business Owner Asked, 'What Is A Business Secret You'd Only Share Anonymously?'

A Reddit post from r/smallbusiness asking entrepreneurs to reveal anonymous business secrets quickly turned into a goldmine of confessions. From paid reviews to shady pricing tactics, hundreds of replies poured in as business owners let their guard down.

Confessions From Inside the Game

One standout comment called out the funeral industry: “The funeral industry is recession proof and AI resistant,” wrote a person. “No one wants to bury their parents with an AI chat bot it turns out.” Someone else said, “Funeral homes mark their caskets up insane amounts. You can buy a casket for 1/3 of the price online. It’s illegal for a funeral home to not accept an outside casket.”

But that was just the beginning.

Secrets That Bend the Rules

A common theme was fake reviews and manipulation of online perception. “Half the ‘handmade’ stuff on Etsy? Straight outta AliExpress with a mark-up and a ribbon,” one user said. Another added, “We list fake ‘out of stock’ notices on slow-moving products to create urgency, then restock them a week later at a higher price. Works every time.”

Some confessed to directly gaming platforms. “Raise your prices by 35% then put it on sale for 35%,” one user advised. “Amazon and Etsy algorithms will give you a significant boost.”

Another user said: “We constantly pay for paid reviews and comments on all platforms using services you can just Google!” Others noted that paid Amazon reviewers with “Top 100” badges charge $150 to $300 for text and video posts.

Many shared frustrations with ruthless competitors. “Other businesses are going to steal your customers and your products as soon as they can. Don't feel bad about doing it to them,” one user warned. A smoothie shop owner explained how a local liquor store owner repeatedly came in asking questions before opening a nearly identical smoothie shop nearby.

The Mind Games Behind Sales

There was also discussion around psychological pricing and customer behavior. One commenter wrote, “Customers are pretty dumb and if you give them too many choices, they can choose wrong and then judge you on it.” Several users advocated for offering just one high-quality version of a product.

On the creative side, a user in nightlife vending summed it up like this: “The product matters less than the situation. I’ve sold more random impulse items at 1 a.m. than perfectly branded products online. If you solve a problem at the exact moment someone has it, you win.”

Others offered advice on cutting costs and boosting margins: “Use Amex business credit card for all expenses and take multiple vacations a year using the points.”

A few users got frank about the reality of business: “Every business is unique and every business is a lot messier and more complicated than you think it is.” One summed up the spirit of the thread with, “No one cares about your business. You have to make them.”

Obviously, some of the tactics described in this article may be unethical, legally questionable, or outright illegal. For instance, paid reviews, fake product listings, and deceptive marketing practices can violate consumer protection laws and platform policies. Business owners should seek legal counsel before adopting any questionable strategies.

Image: Shutterstock