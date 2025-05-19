Archer Aviation (ACHR) Stock Retreats After Strong Rally: What's Going On?

Archer Aviation Inc ACHR shares fell 13.9% to $11.46 Monday morning, pulling back after a major rally last week, likely due to profit-taking. The stock had surged 40% over the week following a series of bullish developments.

What To Know: The rally was fueled by Archer's announcement that it will serve as the official air taxi provider for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, transporting VIPs and fans using its Midnight eVTOL aircraft. The partnership includes a media deal with NBCUniversal for Olympic coverage in 2026 and 2028.

Archer also reported a smaller-than-expected first-quarter loss of 17 cents per share and ended the quarter with a record $1.03 billion in cash. The company reaffirmed plans to deliver its first aircraft to the UAE by year-end.

The company is also expanding AI efforts via a new partnership with Palantir Technologies. Analysts at HC Wainwright, Needham and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated bullish ratings, citing strong momentum, defense and AI potential and progress toward FAA certification.

How To Buy ACHR Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Archer Aviation – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Archer Aviation, which is trading at $11.46 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 8.6 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ACHR has a 52-week high of $13.92 and a 52-week low of $2.82.