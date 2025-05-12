Why Shopify (SHOP) Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today

Shopify Inc SHOP shares jumped 14.8% to $105.26 Monday afternoon. It was earlier announced the stock will join the Nasdaq-100 beginning May 19, replacing MongoDB. The move positions Shopify among the market's top tech names and could attract index-fund inflows.

What Else: The e-commerce platform reported strong first-quarter results last Thursday, with revenue climbing 26.8% year-over-year to $2.36 billion, beating estimates.

Gross merchandise volume rose 22.8% to $74.75 billion, though adjusted EPS of 25 cents narrowly missed forecasts. Analysts cited robust growth in global merchant activity and resilient consumer demand as key drivers.

Sentiment also improved as the U.S. and China reached a landmark agreement to slash tariffs, easing recession and inflation fears. With U.S. tariffs dropping from 145% to 30% and China's from 125% to 10%, global trade pressures are receding.

Shopify noted minimal exposure to Chinese imports, suggesting limited direct impact from prior tariff risks. Analysts from Goldman Sachs and Piper Sandler expect continued growth into the second-quarter, with revenue forecast around $2.56 billion and EPS of 30 cents. Shopify's international momentum meanwhile remains a key pillar of its bullish outlook.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHOP has a 52-week high of $106.35 and a 52-week low of $69.84.