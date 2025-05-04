Trump's First 100 Days, Michigan Democrat Files For President's Impeachment, Elon Musk's Scrutiny Of Federal Reserve Spending And More: This Week In Politics

The week has been a whirlwind of political and financial news. From Elon Musk’s mixed feelings about his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, there’s a lot to unpack. Let’s dive into the top stories of the week.

Musk’s DOGE Struggles

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., has expressed his concerns about the effectiveness of his role in DOGE. Musk described his initial tenure as “very, very intense,” praising his team’s efforts but also acknowledging the challenges posed by an “entrenched set of interests.” Read the full article here.

Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump

Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) has initiated impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. The impeachment articles include accusations related to various actions by the incumbent that Thanedar claims undermine democracy. However, the impeachment articles face slim chances in the Republican-controlled House. Read the full article here.

See Also: Anthony Scaramucci Once Purchased $1,200 Worth Of Microsoft Stock For His Son In 1992 And Then Forgot About It — Three Decades Later, It Quietly Turned Into A Small Fortune

Trump’s First 100 Days

President Trump has now been back in the White House for 100 days. This article provides a comprehensive look at where Trump stands with his election promises, voter polls, signing of laws and executive orders, and the stock market after his first 100 days. Read the full article here.

AOC’s Inquiry into Congressional Stock Trading

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has used the recent tariff-driven market swings to renew her push for a ban on congressional stock trading. She and other Democrats are calling for transparency and legislative reform to address what they view as systemic ethical risks. Read the full article here.

Musk’s Scrutiny of Federal Reserve Spending

Elon Musk has called for DOGE to investigate the Federal Reserve's $2.5 billion headquarters renovation spending. This move escalates his scrutiny of the central bank as he prepares to reduce his role in the government efficiency initiative. Read the full article here.

Read Next: ‘We’re Spending $1,541 Eating Out And $956 On Groceries A Month,’ Says One Couple. Now They’re Wondering, Is That Normal?

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Navdeep Yadav.

Image via Shutterstock