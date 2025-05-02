What's Going On With Altimmune (ALT) Stock Today?

Altimmune Inc ALT shares jumped 8.5% to $5.61 on Friday, ahead of next week’s presentation at the European Association for the Study of the Liver International Liver Congress 2025. The stock also trended on Stocktwits as investor interest surged.

What To Know: The Maryland-based biopharma company will present analyses of its investigational drug pemvidutide in treating metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease. The company says the data leverages the novel MASH Resolution Index, a non-invasive metric that predicts histologic improvements in liver health.

Altimmune's findings will be shared in two poster sessions during the congress in Amsterdam, including a guided tour on May 8 and a general session on May 10.

Dr. Shaheen Tomah, Director of Clinical Development, will present the results, as investors will be watching for meaningful advancements in non-invasive liver disease assessment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ALT has a 52-week high of $11.16 and a 52-week low of $3.56.