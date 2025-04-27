US Dollar Dominance, Trump's Trade War, And The Threat Of Recession: This Week In Economy

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride for the markets, with significant shifts and potential economic shocks looming on the horizon. From the unique advantage of the US in navigating economic shifts due to its dollar-denominated debt, to the escalating tariff war initiated by President Donald Trump, the economic landscape is rife with uncertainty. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that shaped the week.
Dollar-Denominated Debt: A Privilege for US Policymakers
Amidst the ongoing market shifts, the U.S.’s unique position as the issuer of the world’s reserve currency provides it with a significant advantage. According to Bob Elliot, co-founder, CEO, and CIO of Unlimited and former investment committee member of Bridgewater Associates, the US can prioritize domestic economic conditions due to its debt being denominated in US dollars.
Trump’s Trade War: Deals, Higher Taxes, and Potential Recession Avoidance
JPMorgan Chase JPM predicts that the ongoing tariff war could lead to agreements between the U.S. and its trade partners, along with a significant rise in tax rates. The global investment strategy team at JPMorgan Wealth Management has projected that the effective tax rate could surge to between 10% and 20%.
Trump’s Approval Rating: A Mixed Bag
Despite economic uncertainty, President Donald Trump’s approval rating stands at 45% in a new Gallup poll. However, an Economist/YouGov poll shows a 16 point drop since he took office in January.
Recession on the Horizon?
As the global trade war escalates due to unprecedented U.S. tariffs, Peter Mallouk, the CEO of Creative Planning, has mapped out three possible economic scenarios, with the worst-case outcome forecasting a deep recession and a potential stock market plunge of up to 60%.
Trump’s Tariffs: A Potential $30 Trillion Blow
Former Secretary of the Treasury Lawrence H. Summers warns that the tariffs imposed by President Trump could cost the economy $30 trillion, describing them as the "most expensive and masochistic" move by the U.S.
