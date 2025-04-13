Andrew Yang Wonders, 'If Something Goes Down 10% And Then Up 10%, Are You Back Where You Started?'

Entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang sparked conversation on social media Thursday morning with a simple but thought-provoking math question: “If something goes down 10% and then up 10% are you back where you started?”

“No because the decrease is from a bigger number,” Yang explained in a tweet that included a quick example. “E.g., 100 – 10 = 90 + 9 = 99.”

A Lesson With a Bigger Point

The tweet quickly gained traction, pulling in more than 300,000 views within hours as people weighed in on the concept and its wider implications. While Yang didn't say what exactly he was referring to, it was an obvious nod to recent market swings and economic uncertainty.

Yang, who has long advocated for data-driven policy and economic reform, often uses his online presence to break down complex issues in simple terms. This tweet was no different, serving as a mini-lesson in percentage math that also hinted at a broader commentary on financial policy and decision-making.

Critique of Leadership

Just a day earlier, Yang took a more direct shot at U.S. leadership. “Well at least we now know it only takes one moron in the wrong position surrounded by yes men to tank the world economy,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

While Yang didn't name names, the comment came in the middle of a heated debate over recent tariff decisions and their impact on the markets. President Donald Trump's administration has faced pushback after floating new tariffs, which caused investor panic before a 90-day delay was announced.

Yang responded to the delay with cautious relief: “Thank goodness that reason has prevailed vis-à-vis this 90 day delay in tariffs to properly negotiate,” he wrote.

Retweeting the Irony

By amplifying that message, Yang highlighted what he sees as a lack of clear strategy behind major economic decisions.

Whether through a math lesson or a sarcastic retweet, Yang continues to use his platform to push for more thoughtful leadership—and maybe a little more logic in how decisions are made.

