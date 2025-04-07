April 7, 2025 9:01 AM 2 min read

Verizon's Private 5G Will Help Tackle Broadcast Challenges

Verizon Business, a division of Verizon Communications Inc. VZ introduced a mobile broadcasting solution, portable Private 5G Network framework, aimed at alleviating the complexities of live event coverage.

Live event broadcasters frequently contend with managing countless video streams while dealing with inconsistent connectivity at event locations.

The temperature-regulated 5G system powered by NVIDIA Corp’s NVDA advanced AI, is designed to streamline and enhance real-time content production.

NVIDIA’s technology is at the heart of the system, utilizing its high-performance computing platforms, such as AI Enterprise and Holoscan for Media.

These solutions empower live producers to identify and focus on key moments as they unfold by intelligently sorting video feeds in real time.

“Live content production and experiential events are evolving rapidly, demanding innovative approaches to content creation, distribution, and fan engagement,” said Daniel Lawson, SVP of Global Solutions, Verizon Business,

Verizon's setup can operate across various frequency spectrums, including C-band, CBRS, and millimeter wave, giving broadcasters flexibility to deploy the solution across diverse locations.

Collaborators on the project include FanDuel TV, Haivision, and Ericsson, each bringing expertise in media production and network infrastructure.

Verizon’s fourth-quarter revenue growth was 1.6% year-over-year, reaching $35.70 billion, with $1.10 adjusted EPS.

The company expects a 2.0%–2.8% growth in wireless service revenue in the first quarter and an adjusted EPS of $4.59 – $4.73.

It is to be noted that, recently, a Verizon executive said first-quarter growth will probably be soft and expects  Verizon Consumer Group postpaid phone net additions for the first quarter to be affected by three to five basis points of churn.

Price Action: VZ shares closed lower by 5.68% at $43.03 on Friday.

