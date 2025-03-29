Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, predicts a political tumble for Vice President JD Vance, suggesting that President Donald Trump is increasingly discontented with him.

What Happened: Scaramucci, who had a brief stint as Trump’s communications director, made these predictions in an interview with CNN. He indicated that Vance’s close emulation of the president could be a “mistake,” and that Trump might not appreciate the “obsequiousness” of Vance’s behavior.

"He's not the president, and whether you like the president or dislike the president, he has the following. He has the rizz for his team, MAGA. JD Vance hasn't proven that. I think it's probably annoying to the president that he's over-modeling him. You know, people mistake this about Trump. I don't think he likes the obsequiousness stuff," Scaramucci said.

These remarks from Scaramucci followed Vance’s visit to Greenland, a territory that has piqued Trump’s interest for acquisition from Denmark. During this visit, Vance criticized Denmark’s management of Greenland’s security, a comment made at a time when the U.S. alone has proposed taking over the territory, even contemplating military action.

“I think at the at the end of the day, I predict that JD Vance will go the way of Mike Pence here. The president will make him more irrelevant. He'll do things to Vance that will compromise his position. He doesn't like the attention that Vance is giving. And you should ask your sources why he went on that trip," he added.

Scaramucci continued to forecast that Trump will make Vance “irrelevant,” similar to former Vice President Mike Pence. He also labeled Vance’s Greenland visit as “embarrassing,” in the wake of the administration’s inability to secure a warm reception from the Greenlanders for the U.S. delegation.

Why It Matters: The growing tension between Trump and Vance could have significant implications for the administration and its policies. Vance’s criticism of Denmark’s handling of Greenland’s security, at a time when the U.S. is the only country proposing to take over the territory, has already stirred controversy.

If Scaramucci’s predictions hold true, this could mark a significant shift in the dynamics of the Trump administration, potentially impacting future policy decisions and the U.S.’s international relations.

