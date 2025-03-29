'Could I Buy Fewer Avocados And Never Leave The House?' A Millennial Can't Understand 'How People Have Money'

A viral post on Reddit’s r/Millennials subreddit struck a nerve this week after one user, frustrated by their financial situation, asked a simple question: How do people have money?

Millennials Making Bank, Still Feeling Broke

The post, titled “I don’t understand how people have MONEY,” came from a Millennial who makes over $125,000 a year and expects to reach a combined household income of $250,000 to $300,000 with their partner soon. And yet, they rarely have more than $10,000 in savings. After taxes, mortgage payments, condo fees, car payments, pet expenses, groceries and “random sh*t that needs fixing,” the money’s just gone.

“Could I buy fewer avocados and never leave the house?” the poster asked. “It could make a difference of a few hundred bucks every few months, but not the tens of thousands that I actually need.”

The frustration sparked over 5,000 upvotes and thousands of comments, many of which called the poster out. Others, however, related deeply to the sense that even high earners struggle to build wealth in today's economy.

Six-Figure Income, Little to Show

The original poster clarified they weren't trying to say “poor me” but rather express disbelief that saving up for a home, retirement or an emergency fund feels nearly impossible.

“I figure at 36 I have earned a car and a condo and not the life I had at 26, which was six roommates and a bike,” they wrote.

But many users were quick to point out that if you’re making that kind of money and still struggling, something doesn't add up.

“You do have money. You have an above-average salary and 10k in cash,” one commenter replied. Another wrote, “There's some major spending here they're not being honest about.”

The Harsh Truths

The post prompted a roundup of what it really takes for people to have money in today's economy. Here’s the TL;DR that emerged from the replies that OP later added to their original post:

Generational wealth: Having parents who paid for college or helped with a down payment makes a huge difference.

“Avoiding the student loan scam:” Some people went to cheaper schools, won scholarships or skipped college altogether.

Luck and timing: Those who got jobs before the Great Recession or bought homes when prices were low got a huge leg up.

High-paying careers: Doctors, engineers, tech workers and others in top-paying industries are in a different ballpark.

Living extremely frugally: Many people who have money live with roommates into their 30s, never travel, and skip dining out.

Marrying well: Dual-income couples who moved in together early often end up far ahead financially.

“A lot of people don't actually have money. They have debt,” one commenter wrote.

Reddit’s Callouts and Confessions

While many questioned OP’s budgeting, others shared their own stories of financial discipline and sacrifice. One user said they make just under $100,000 with three kids and still manage to pay off debt and build credit. Another revealed they lived frugally on a $70,000 income and had two years of savings built up.

Some described surviving only because of extreme circumstances. A surprising number mentioned using legal settlements from accidents to make down payments on homes.

“I got it the good old American way! Getting hit by a car,” one user wrote.

But some took the chance to point out that America's middle class is being squeezed from all sides. “A millionaire is closer to bankruptcy and homelessness than becoming a billionaire,” one person said, arguing that solidarity among working people—even high earners who still feel broke—is more important than ever.

